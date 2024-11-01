Earth Science News
AFRICA NEWS
 US delivers 'critical military supplies' to Nigeria after Xmas strikes

US delivers 'critical military supplies' to Nigeria after Xmas strikes

by AFP Staff Writers
 Lagos (AFP) Jan 13, 2026

The United States on Tuesday said it had delivered "critical military supplies" to Nigeria after staging Christmas Day strikes targeting militants in the restive northwest.

The delivery is the latest sign of increased security cooperation between Washington and Abuja, and also comes as Nigeria's national security adviser struck a $750,000-per-month deal with a US firm to lobby President Donald Trump's administration.

On the evening of December 25, the United States struck sites in Sokoto state in what Nigeria called a "joint" operation on targets linked to the Islamic State group.

"This delivery supports Nigeria's ongoing operations and emphasizes our shared security partnership," US Africa Command said on X, without giving details.

The December bombardments marked a turnaround after ties plummeted late last year when Trump said violence in Nigeria amounted to the "persecution" and "genocide" of Christians.

The Nigerian government and independent analysts reject that framing, long used by the US and European religious right.

Africa's most populous country, roughly split between a mostly Muslim north and mostly Christian south, faces myriad and sometimes overlapping armed conflicts, including a jihadist insurgency raging since 2009.

Separatists in the southeast, who have long maintained a lobbying presence in Washington, have also used the "Christian genocide" narrative.

- Lobbying effort -

According to new disclosure forms filed with the US Department of Justice, viewed by AFP on Tuesday, Abuja has also entered into the lobbying fray.

Security chief Nuhu Ribadu hired US lobbying firm DCI Group in mid-December to help Abuja communicate "its actions to protect... Christian communities and (maintain) US support in countering west African jihadist groups and other destabilising elements".

Days before the US strikes, Nigeria's information minister said the "spat" with Washington had been resolved, "culminating in a strengthened partnership between America and Nigeria".

Last week, a Nigerian source familiar with the post-strike security arrangement told AFP the Nigerian air force would take the lead in future strikes, with the United States supplying intelligence from reconnaissance flights.

Abuja remains open to future US strikes, the source said.

While the strikes marked an improvement from Trump's earlier threats of unilateral military intervention, they caused headaches in Abuja when the US leader took complete credit for them.

Adding to the uncertainty around Nigeria-US relations, Trump recently told The New York Times: "I'd love to make it a one-time strike. But if they continue to kill Christians it will be a many-time strike."

Nigeria remains labelled a "country of particular concern", a State Department designation over alleged religious freedom violations.

The Nigerian government said the strikes targeted Islamic State group fighters, members of the Lakurawa jihadist group and "bandit" gangs, though it is unknown how many were killed, and from which groups.

However, local and international journalists have only been able to confirm damage to farmland and civilian buildings as well as injuries among civilians.

fvl/nro/sn/ach/cc

THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY

Related Links
 Africa News - Resources, Health, Food

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
AFRICA NEWS
Somalia cancels all UAE deals after Somaliland, Yemeni spats
 Mogadishu (AFP) Jan 12, 2026
 Somalia cancelled all agreements with the United Arab Emirates on Monday amid tensions over Israel's recognition of Somaliland and reports the Emiratis used Somali territory to help a Yemeni separatist flee his country. "Having carefully assessed recent developments and exercising its constitutional authority, the Council of Ministers has annulled all agreements concluded with the United Arab Emirates... including bilateral security and defense cooperation agreements," the Somali government said in ... read more
AFRICA NEWS
Ticking time bomb: Some farmers report as many as 70 tick encounters over a 6-month period

 Black carbon from straw burning limits antibiotic resistance in plastic mulched fields

 Drone phenomics sharpen genetic signals and automate field trait extraction in maize and peanut breeding

 Australia 'disappointed' with China's beef tariffs
AFRICA NEWS
Experts say oceans soaked up record heat levels in 2025

 ENSO drives synchronized shifts in global water extremes

 Japan aims to dig deep-sea rare earths to reduce China dependence

 Ankara city hall says water cuts due to 'record drought'
AFRICA NEWS
Slow orbital wobble patterns drive ancient greenhouse climate swings

 Trump pulls US out of key climate treaty, deepening global pullback

 German emissions cuts slow, North Sea has warmest year on record

 How Climate Policies that Incentivize and Penalize Can Drive the Clean Energy Transition
AFRICA NEWS
Hebrew University team develops flexible color tunable solar window technology

 Theory links photon condensation and heat engine physics

 SwRI tests rooftop solar fire behavior and mitigation options

 Game theory study maps pathways for rural solar prosumers in China
AFRICA NEWS
Beer yeast waste could provide scaffold for cultivated meat production

 Garden and farm waste targeted as feedstock for new bioplastics

 Biochar layer boosts hydrogen rich gas yields from corn straw

 Carbon monoxide enables rapid atomic scale control for fuel cell catalysts
AFRICA NEWS
'Are You Dead?': Chinese app for solo dwellers goes viral

 Sri Lanka seeks Chinese aid to rebuild after deadly cyclone

 Japan nuclear plant operator may have underestimated quake risks

 'I can't walk anymore': Afghans freeze to death on route to Iran
AFRICA NEWS
Chinese villagers struggle for heat as gas subsidies fade

 Delta and beach bar sand bodies offer new framework for buried shoreline reservoirs

 Orbital cycles control Jurassic shale oil sweet spots in Sichuan Basin

 Polymer nanoparticles drive platinum free solar hydrogen
AFRICA NEWS
China says will 'safeguard' interests after Trump tariff threat over Iran

 Asian equities edge up, dollar slides as US Fed Reserve subpoenaed

 Iran's main trade partners at risk of Trump tariff threat

 China says trade in 2025 reached 'new historical high'
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.