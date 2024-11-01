US delivers 'critical military supplies' to Nigeria after Xmas strikes

The delivery is the latest sign of increased security cooperation between Washington and Abuja, and also comes as Nigeria's national security adviser struck a $750,000-per-month deal with a US firm to lobby President Donald Trump's administration.
On the evening of December 25, the United States struck sites in Sokoto state in what Nigeria called a "joint" operation on targets linked to the Islamic State group.
"This delivery supports Nigeria's ongoing operations and emphasizes our shared security partnership," US Africa Command said on X, without giving details.
The December bombardments marked a turnaround after ties plummeted late last year when Trump said violence in Nigeria amounted to the "persecution" and "genocide" of Christians.
The Nigerian government and independent analysts reject that framing, long used by the US and European religious right.
Africa's most populous country, roughly split between a mostly Muslim north and mostly Christian south, faces myriad and sometimes overlapping armed conflicts, including a jihadist insurgency raging since 2009.
Separatists in the southeast, who have long maintained a lobbying presence in Washington, have also used the "Christian genocide" narrative.
- Lobbying effort -
According to new disclosure forms filed with the US Department of Justice, viewed by AFP on Tuesday, Abuja has also entered into the lobbying fray.
Security chief Nuhu Ribadu hired US lobbying firm DCI Group in mid-December to help Abuja communicate "its actions to protect... Christian communities and (maintain) US support in countering west African jihadist groups and other destabilising elements".
Days before the US strikes, Nigeria's information minister said the "spat" with Washington had been resolved, "culminating in a strengthened partnership between America and Nigeria".
Last week, a Nigerian source familiar with the post-strike security arrangement told AFP the Nigerian air force would take the lead in future strikes, with the United States supplying intelligence from reconnaissance flights.
Abuja remains open to future US strikes, the source said.
While the strikes marked an improvement from Trump's earlier threats of unilateral military intervention, they caused headaches in Abuja when the US leader took complete credit for them.
Adding to the uncertainty around Nigeria-US relations, Trump recently told The New York Times: "I'd love to make it a one-time strike. But if they continue to kill Christians it will be a many-time strike."
Nigeria remains labelled a "country of particular concern", a State Department designation over alleged religious freedom violations.
The Nigerian government said the strikes targeted Islamic State group fighters, members of the Lakurawa jihadist group and "bandit" gangs, though it is unknown how many were killed, and from which groups.
However, local and international journalists have only been able to confirm damage to farmland and civilian buildings as well as injuries among civilians.
fvl/nro/sn/ach/cc
Related Links
Africa News - Resources, Health, Food
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Ticking time bomb: Some farmers report as many as 70 tick encounters over a 6-month period
Black carbon from straw burning limits antibiotic resistance in plastic mulched fields
Drone phenomics sharpen genetic signals and automate field trait extraction in maize and peanut breeding
Australia 'disappointed' with China's beef tariffs
Experts say oceans soaked up record heat levels in 2025
ENSO drives synchronized shifts in global water extremes
Japan aims to dig deep-sea rare earths to reduce China dependence
Ankara city hall says water cuts due to 'record drought'
Slow orbital wobble patterns drive ancient greenhouse climate swings
Trump pulls US out of key climate treaty, deepening global pullback
German emissions cuts slow, North Sea has warmest year on record
How Climate Policies that Incentivize and Penalize Can Drive the Clean Energy Transition
Hebrew University team develops flexible color tunable solar window technology
Theory links photon condensation and heat engine physics
SwRI tests rooftop solar fire behavior and mitigation options
Game theory study maps pathways for rural solar prosumers in China
|
Beer yeast waste could provide scaffold for cultivated meat production
Garden and farm waste targeted as feedstock for new bioplastics
Biochar layer boosts hydrogen rich gas yields from corn straw
Carbon monoxide enables rapid atomic scale control for fuel cell catalysts
'Are You Dead?': Chinese app for solo dwellers goes viral
Sri Lanka seeks Chinese aid to rebuild after deadly cyclone
Japan nuclear plant operator may have underestimated quake risks
'I can't walk anymore': Afghans freeze to death on route to Iran
Chinese villagers struggle for heat as gas subsidies fade
Delta and beach bar sand bodies offer new framework for buried shoreline reservoirs
Orbital cycles control Jurassic shale oil sweet spots in Sichuan Basin
Polymer nanoparticles drive platinum free solar hydrogen
China says will 'safeguard' interests after Trump tariff threat over Iran
Asian equities edge up, dollar slides as US Fed Reserve subpoenaed
Iran's main trade partners at risk of Trump tariff threat
China says trade in 2025 reached 'new historical high'
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters