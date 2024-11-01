Somalia cancels all UAE deals after Somaliland, Yemeni spats

"Having carefully assessed recent developments and exercising its constitutional authority, the Council of Ministers has annulled all agreements concluded with the United Arab Emirates... including bilateral security and defense cooperation agreements," the Somali government said in a statement.
There have been deepening differences between Somalia and the UAE over a number of issues.
The UAE is seen as quietly supporting the move by Israel last month to recognise Somaliland, the first to do so since the self-proclaimed republic declared independence from Somalia in 1991.
The UAE built and operates a large deep-water port and military base at Berbera in Somaliland.
Tensions spiked again last week after Saudi Arabia accused the UAE of helping a Yemeni separatist leader, Aidarous Al-Zubaidi, escape by boat and plane via Berbera and the Somali capital Mogadishu to Abu Dhabi.
Somalia's immigration agency said at the time it was investigating an "alleged unauthorised use of Somalia's national airspace and airports".
The Somali government did not directly mention the recognition of Somaliland or the alleged escape of Zubaidi in its statement cancelling deals with the UAE.
It said the decision was "based on credible reports and compelling evidence concerning hostile actions undermining national sovereignty, territorial unity, and the political independence of the country".
"The decision of the cabinet today comes after a long period of endurance by the leadership of the federal government. The UAE continued to interfere with Somalia's internal affairs and has been engaging in acts of misconduct and dual-track policy in Somalia," a senior official in the Somali presidential palace told AFP, on condition of anonymity and without going into details.
- Stoked fears -
Much of the international community, especially in the African and Arab world, opposed Israel's recognition of Somaliland, with many fearing it would stoke other seccessionist movements.
But the UAE has remained quiet.
Somaliland enjoys a strategic position on the Gulf of Aden and has its own currency, passport and army. It is seen as a useful launchpad for Israel to target Houthi rebels in Yemen or for the UAE to supply allies in Africa.
Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud called the Israeli decision a "threat" to stability in the already volatile Horn of Africa.
In its statement on Monday, the Somali government said the UAE would no longer be permitted to operate in Berbera, although it has only theoretical authority over the region.
It said partnerships with the UAE at two other ports in Somalia -- at Bosaso and Kismayo -- were also cancelled, although these also lie in areas where the federal government has only limited control, in the semi-autonomous states of Puntland and Jubaland, respectively.
Related Links
Africa News - Resources, Health, Food
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Ticking time bomb: Some farmers report as many as 70 tick encounters over a 6-month period
Black carbon from straw burning limits antibiotic resistance in plastic mulched fields
Drone phenomics sharpen genetic signals and automate field trait extraction in maize and peanut breeding
Australia 'disappointed' with China's beef tariffs
Experts say oceans soaked up record heat levels in 2025
ENSO drives synchronized shifts in global water extremes
Japan aims to dig deep-sea rare earths to reduce China dependence
Ankara city hall says water cuts due to 'record drought'
Slow orbital wobble patterns drive ancient greenhouse climate swings
Trump pulls US out of key climate treaty, deepening global pullback
German emissions cuts slow, North Sea has warmest year on record
How Climate Policies that Incentivize and Penalize Can Drive the Clean Energy Transition
Hebrew University team develops flexible color tunable solar window technology
Theory links photon condensation and heat engine physics
SwRI tests rooftop solar fire behavior and mitigation options
Game theory study maps pathways for rural solar prosumers in China
|
Beer yeast waste could provide scaffold for cultivated meat production
Garden and farm waste targeted as feedstock for new bioplastics
Biochar layer boosts hydrogen rich gas yields from corn straw
Carbon monoxide enables rapid atomic scale control for fuel cell catalysts
'Are You Dead?': Chinese app for solo dwellers goes viral
Sri Lanka seeks Chinese aid to rebuild after deadly cyclone
Japan nuclear plant operator may have underestimated quake risks
'I can't walk anymore': Afghans freeze to death on route to Iran
Chinese villagers struggle for heat as gas subsidies fade
Delta and beach bar sand bodies offer new framework for buried shoreline reservoirs
Orbital cycles control Jurassic shale oil sweet spots in Sichuan Basin
Polymer nanoparticles drive platinum free solar hydrogen
China says will 'safeguard' interests after Trump tariff threat over Iran
Asian equities edge up, dollar slides as US Fed Reserve subpoenaed
Iran's main trade partners at risk of Trump tariff threat
China says trade in 2025 reached 'new historical high'
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters