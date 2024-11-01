African Union reaffirms 'One China' policy in FM visit

Wang was at the start of a visit to several east African countries at a time when the region has been shaken by Israel's decision to recognise Somaliland, the breakaway region of Somalia -- the only country to do so.
Israel's move on December 26 has been strongly criticised by the African Union (AU), and the issue resonates with China due to its opposition to Taiwanese independence.
"The African Union side reaffirmed its firm commitment to the One-China principle, and reaffirmed that there is but one China in the world, Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory," the AU said in a statement.
Wang will next travel to Somalia, which has sought Chinese support and reaffirmed its commitment to the "One China" principle this week, amid rumours that the United States and other countries may also recognise Somaliland's independence.
Wang and AU chief Mahmoud Ali Youssouf also "expressed concerns on the recent developments in... Venezuela and reaffirmed that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries must be respected," the statement added.
Wang is due to visit Tanzania and Lesotho in the coming days. Both countries have seen relations with the West sour in recent months -- with Tanzania criticised by Western countries over a bloody election crackdown, and Lesotho hit by punishing US tariffs.
