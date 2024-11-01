Sudanese put through 'hell' as advanced weapons fuel war: UN rights chief

Since April 2023, Sudan has been gripped by a conflict between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) that has left tens of thousands of people dead and around 11 million displaced.
Speaking in Port Sudan during his first wartime visit, UN Human Rights commissioner Volker Turk said the population had endured "horror and hell", calling it "despicable" that funds that "should be used to alleviate the suffering of the population" are instead spent on advanced weapons, particularly drones.
More than 21 million people are facing acute food insecurity, and two-thirds of Sudan's population is in urgent need of humanitarian aid, according to the UN.
In addition to the world's largest hunger and displacement crisis, Sudan is also facing "the increasing militarisation of society by all parties to the conflict, including through the arming of civilians and recruitment and use of children", Turk added.
He said he had heard testimony of "unbearable" atrocities from survivors of attacks in Darfur, and warned of similar crimes unfolding in the Kordofan region -- the current epicentre of the fighting.
Testimony of these atrocities must be heard by "the commanders of this conflict and those who are arming, funding and profiting from this war", he said.
The UN has repeatedly warned of rampant interference from foreign actors.
The United Arab Emirates has been widely accused of supplying the RSF with weapons, mercenaries and political backing, which Abu Dhabi consistently denies.
The army's biggest backers are Egypt and Saudi Arabia, and it has reportedly also received arms including drones from Iran and Turkey.
Mediation efforts have failed to produce a ceasefire, even after international outrage intensified last year with reports of mass killings, rape and abductions during the RSF's takeover of El-Fasher in Darfur.
"We must ensure that the perpetrators of these horrific violations face justice regardless of the affiliation," Turk said on Sunday, adding that repeated attacks on civilian infrastructure could constitute "war crimes".
He called on both sides to "cease intolerable attacks against civilian objects that are indispensable to the civilian population, including markets, health facilities, schools and shelters".
Turk again warned on Sunday that crimes similar to those seen in El-Fasher could recur in volatile Kordofan, where the RSF has advanced, besieging and attacking several key cities.
Hundreds of thousands face starvation across the region, where more than 65,000 people have been displaced since October, according to the latest UN figures.
Related Links
Africa News - Resources, Health, Food
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
How the EU and Mercosur agro-powerhouse Brazil differ on pesticides
Warming trend to intensify crop droughts across Europe and beyond
Ticking time bomb: Some farmers report as many as 70 tick encounters over a 6-month period
Black carbon from straw burning limits antibiotic resistance in plastic mulched fields
Experts say oceans soaked up record heat levels in 2025
Japan aims to dig deep-sea rare earths to reduce China dependence
China bids to host secretariat of new high seas treaty
Ankara city hall says water cuts due to 'record drought'
Fire on Ice: The Arctic's Changing Fire Regime
Trump pulls US out of key climate treaty, deepening global pullback
German emissions cuts slow, North Sea has warmest year on record
How Climate Policies that Incentivize and Penalize Can Drive the Clean Energy Transition
Hebrew University team develops flexible color tunable solar window technology
Spacer layout boosts performance of single component organic solar cells
Quantum simulator sheds light on how nature moves energy in systems like photosynthesis and solar conversion
Theory links photon condensation and heat engine physics
|
Beer yeast waste could provide scaffold for cultivated meat production
Garden and farm waste targeted as feedstock for new bioplastics
Biochar layer boosts hydrogen rich gas yields from corn straw
Carbon monoxide enables rapid atomic scale control for fuel cell catalysts
Australia warns of floods, fires after cars washed away; Floods kill 10 in South Africa, Mozambique on alert
Sri Lanka seeks Chinese aid to rebuild after deadly cyclone
'Are You Dead?': Chinese app for solo dwellers goes viral
Thailand train accident kills 28 at China-backed project
Delta and beach bar sand bodies offer new framework for buried shoreline reservoirs
Orbital cycles control Jurassic shale oil sweet spots in Sichuan Basin
Chinese villagers struggle for heat as gas subsidies fade
Oil prices drop 3% after Trump comments on Iran
China, Canada reach 'landmark' deal on tariffs, visas
Asian stocks mixed after bumper TSMC results
China's 2025 economic growth likely slowest in decades: analysts
China's trade surplus hit record $1.2 trillion in 2025
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters