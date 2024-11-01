Earth Science News
AFRICA NEWS
 Egypt president thanks Trump for offer to mediate on Ethiopia dam

Egypt president thanks Trump for offer to mediate on Ethiopia dam

by AFP Staff Writers
 Cairo (AFP) Jan 17, 2026

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi thanked his US counterpart Donald Trump on Saturday for offering to serve as a mediator with Ethiopia over sharing water from a Nile mega-dam at the centre of more than a decade of tensions.

Trump had said on Friday that he was "ready to restart US mediation" to resolve the question of water sharing along the Nile, upon which Egypt relies for 97 percent of its water needs.

Sisi said he welcomed "Trump's attention to the central importance of the Nile River issue for Egypt, as it represents the lifeline of the Egyptian people" in a post on X.

He added that he had a desire to cooperate with other countries along the river "without harming any party".

Inaugurated in September, the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) is the largest in Africa, at 1.8 kilometres (1.1 miles) long and 145 metres (475 feet) tall.

It is expected to double electricity production in Ethiopia -- the continent's second most populous country, where nearly half of the people lack power -- but Egypt fears it will throttle water supplies downstream.

The GERD is situated on western Ethiopia's Blue Nile, which later joins the White Nile in Sudan to form the Nile River, which flows through Egypt to the Mediterranean.

Sudan's army chief and de facto leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan also welcomed Trump's mediation in the hope of "finding lasting and satisfying solutions that preserve the rights of all", he said on X Saturday.

Various efforts at mediation between the three countries over the last decade -- led at different times by the US, the World Bank, Russia and the United Arab Emirates -- have consistently failed.

Trump said in a letter to Sisi released by the White House on Friday that he hoped for a formula that would provide a predictable water supply for Egypt and Sudan, and let Ethiopia either sell or give electricity to the two downstream countries.

Sisi has called the dam an existential threat, while Ethiopia sees it as a national project of historic scale and a rare unifying symbol.

Trump had stunned both Egypt and Ethiopia near the end of his first term when he expressed hope for a resolution to the GERD question, saying that if not, Egypt would "blow up that dam".

nda/smw/jfx

X

Related Links
 Africa News - Resources, Health, Food

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
AFRICA NEWS
US delivers 'critical military supplies' to Nigeria after Xmas strikes
 Lagos (AFP) Jan 13, 2026
 The United States on Tuesday said it had delivered "critical military supplies" to Nigeria after staging Christmas Day strikes targeting militants in the restive northwest. The delivery is the latest sign of increased security cooperation between Washington and Abuja, and also comes as Nigeria's national security adviser struck a $750,000-per-month deal with a US firm to lobby President Donald Trump's administration. On the evening of December 25, the United States struck sites in Sokoto state i ... read more
AFRICA NEWS
How the EU and Mercosur agro-powerhouse Brazil differ on pesticides

 Warming trend to intensify crop droughts across Europe and beyond

 Ticking time bomb: Some farmers report as many as 70 tick encounters over a 6-month period

 Black carbon from straw burning limits antibiotic resistance in plastic mulched fields
AFRICA NEWS
Experts say oceans soaked up record heat levels in 2025

 Japan aims to dig deep-sea rare earths to reduce China dependence

 Ankara city hall says water cuts due to 'record drought'

 Pendulum device taps power from ocean currents
AFRICA NEWS
Fire on Ice: The Arctic's Changing Fire Regime

 Trump pulls US out of key climate treaty, deepening global pullback

 German emissions cuts slow, North Sea has warmest year on record

 How Climate Policies that Incentivize and Penalize Can Drive the Clean Energy Transition
AFRICA NEWS
Hebrew University team develops flexible color tunable solar window technology

 Spacer layout boosts performance of single component organic solar cells

 Quantum simulator sheds light on how nature moves energy in systems like photosynthesis and solar conversion

 Theory links photon condensation and heat engine physics
AFRICA NEWS
Beer yeast waste could provide scaffold for cultivated meat production

 Garden and farm waste targeted as feedstock for new bioplastics

 Biochar layer boosts hydrogen rich gas yields from corn straw

 Carbon monoxide enables rapid atomic scale control for fuel cell catalysts
AFRICA NEWS
Australia warns of floods, fires after cars washed away; Floods kill 10 in South Africa, Mozambique on alert

 Sri Lanka seeks Chinese aid to rebuild after deadly cyclone

 'Are You Dead?': Chinese app for solo dwellers goes viral

 Thailand train accident kills 28 at China-backed project
AFRICA NEWS
China: the indispensable partner of Maduro's Venezuela

 Delta and beach bar sand bodies offer new framework for buried shoreline reservoirs

 Orbital cycles control Jurassic shale oil sweet spots in Sichuan Basin

 Chinese villagers struggle for heat as gas subsidies fade
AFRICA NEWS
Asian stocks mixed after bumper TSMC results

 China's 2025 economic growth likely slowest in decades: analysts

 China's trade surplus hit record $1.2 trillion in 2025

 Canada's Carney hails 'strategic partnership' in talks with Xi
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.