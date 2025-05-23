Sudan denies using chemical weapons after US imposes sanctions

The reaction by the government spokesman comes after the United States said on Thursday it had determined that Sudan's military used chemical weapons in the country's bloody civil war last year and will impose sanctions.
"These baseless accusations are nothing but political blackmail and a deliberate falsification of the facts," Information Minister Khalid al-Aiser said in a statement, responding to sanctions announced by Washington targeting US exports to Sudan and the government's access to US credits.
The US State Department said it notified Congress on Thursday of its determination on the use of chemical weapons, triggering sanctions after 15 days.
The sanctions include restrictions on US exports and financing to Sudan's government.
In practical terms, the effect will be limited as both Sudan's military chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his adversary and former deputy, Rapid Support Forces (RSF) leader Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, are already under US sanctions.
Africa's third largest country has been ravaged by more than two years of war between their respective forces.
The Sudan conflict has killed tens of thousands of people, displaced 13 million and created what the United Nations describes as the world's worst humanitarian crisis.
- 'False narrative' -
"The United States calls on the Government of Sudan to cease all chemical weapons use and uphold its obligations" under the Chemical Weapons Convention, an international treaty signed by nearly all countries that prohibits their use, the State Department said on Thursday.
The government, now based in Port Sudan, on Friday denounced the accusations that the army had engaged in chemical warfare against its rivals.
"This false narrative, which the American administration is trying to spread internationally, is just another attempt to mislead public opinion," Aiser said.
He accused Washington of "complicity" with the RSF, citing in particular "the support of the United Arab Emirates".
The UAE has always rejected the charge that it supplies weapons to the RSF, despite numerous reports from UN experts, US political officials and international organisations.
"Washington remains silent on documented crimes against civilians in Darfur and other regions, crimes supported by the Emirates who provide militias with strategic drones and sophisticated American weapons," Aiser said.
The New York Times reported in January that Sudan's military had used chemical weapons on at least two occasions in remote areas in its war with the RSF.
Citing anonymous US officials, the newspaper said that the weapon appeared to be chlorine gas, which can cause severe respiratory pain and death.
Sudan's army said on Tuesday it had dislodged the RSF from their last positions in Omdurman, securing all of greater Khartoum nearly two months after recapturing the heart of the capital.
The war has effectively split Sudan in two, with the army holding the centre, north and east while the RSF controls nearly all of Darfur and, with its allies, parts of the south.
Related Links
Africa News - Resources, Health, Food
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Reawakening Ancient Crops to Address Modern Climate Challenges
Kenyan trial challenges law against seed sharing
After Catastrophe Urban and Peri-Urban Farming Could Sustain Medium-Sized Cities
China, EU suspend Brazil chicken imports over bird flu
Tokyo to waive basic water bills to combat extreme heat
Healing Ozone Hole Key to Boosting Southern Ocean Carbon Uptake
'Serious problem': Afghan capital losing race against water shortages
Villagers vow to fight new Panama Canal reservoir 'to the end'
Carbon capture pioneer Climeworks lays off one fifth of staff
Severe drought strains wildlife and tourism in Florida's Everglades
UK farmers pray for rain amid driest spring since 1852
England sees driest spring since 1956: government agency
Agrivoltaic systems gain public favor over conventional solar parks
Simple method boosts durability of perovskite solar cells in real-world settings
Helping Waterbirds and Floating Solar Energy Thrive Together
Turning light into usable energy
|
Europe's biggest 'green' methanol plant opens in Denmark
Biogas Production from Alfalfa Enhanced by Fruit Waste and Microbes
Bacteria breathe electricity unlocking bioenergy and clean tech potential
Difficult energy transition looms without major EU investment in biomass
Landslide at gold mine in Indonesia's east kills six, 14 missing
Syria gives holdout armed groups deadline to join state forces
Reports of Indian navy forcing Rohingyas into sea 'unconscionable': UN expert
Climate change increasing risk of pregnancy problems: study
Efficient Green Hydrogen Production from Urine
UAE-Morocco consortium sign $14 billion worth of energy, water deals
Iraq signs mega-energy deal with Chinese oil firm
'Leave our marshes alone': Iraqis fear oil drilling would destroy fabled wetlands
Iraq's first filmmaker in Cannes says sanctions no piece of cake
Oil prices jump on report of Israel prepping Iran strike
Stocks track Wall St sell-off as US deficit fears grow
Equities rebound to track Wall St up as China cuts rates
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters