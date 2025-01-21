Gabon adopts new electoral code in key step towards polls

Transitional president General Brice Oligui Nguema has vowed a return to civilian rule after a transition period with a presidential election slated for August, two years on from the ruling junta seizing power.
A group of 168 lawmakers and senators approved the electoral code text late Monday after examining the 383 articles drawn up by a national commission in early December.
The central African country, which had been under the rule of the Bongo family for 55 years, adopted a new constitution in a November referendum.
It provided for a maximum of two seven-year presidential terms, no prime minister and no dynastic transfer of power.
According to local media, the new electoral text allows magistrates and members of the military to stand in elections under certain conditions -- a measure that opponents say would allow Oligui to participate in the presidential race.
Oligui, who swiftly took over as leader of the oil-rich country after the coup, has made no secret of his presidential ambitions.
The new code also gives two lawmaker seats to Gabonese abroad and allows individuals with dual nationality to run for election -- although not as president -- without having to give up their other citizenship.
Jean-Francois Ndongou, president of the transitional national assembly, welcomed "significant progress in the process of transition," which "aims to durably strengthen the transparency, fairness and credibility of Gabon's electoral and referendum process".
"The ultimate objective is to be able to organise perfect elections, unquestionable, free, transparent and democratic," Ndongou said in his closing speech after examination of the new code, according to a copy seen by AFP.
So far the timetable for the transition period has been respected, with the interim parliament approving the constitution text in September and the referendum two months later cementing adoption.
