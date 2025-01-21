Earth Science News
AFRICA NEWS
 Fears of fighters loyal to IS linger near DR Congo-Uganda border
Fears of fighters loyal to IS linger near DR Congo-Uganda border
 By Camille Laffont and Seros Muyisa
 Beni, Dr Congo (AFP) Jan 21, 2025

A mosque and military headquarters once teeming with fighters loyal to the Islamic State group lay empty in a desiccated field near the Democratic Republic of Congo's border with Uganda.

The two abandoned buildings are a distant reminder of the presence of the ADF, an armed militia with Ugandan origins that for years has plagued the DRC's east with its bloody attacks.

Over the last year the surrounding area in North Kivu province has become safer in the wake of a joint military offensive, dubbed operation "Shujaa", launched by Kinshasa and Kampala in late 2021.

Herds of cattle and lorries can now travel peacefully along the key commercial axis to Uganda, guarded by trucks from both countries' armies.

But that peace has not come without a cost -- and the fear of the fighters' return lingers.

Shujaa has pushed the ADF, or Allied Democratic Forces, into remote and inaccessible areas across North Kivu and neighbouring Ituri.

There, far from Ugandan and Congolese capitals, civilians have been left at the mercy of the ADF's violent methods.

- 'Lull must continue' -

Near the Ugandan border, Bulongo's mayor Jean-Paul Katembo spoke of "the ordeal" that the town went through, with at least 28 ADF attacks between 2021 and 2024.

With the increased security, a sense of business of usual has returned to Bulongo.

And the local economy, largely dependent on agricultural exports to Uganda, has likewise bounced back.

"This lull must continue so that the population is comfortable," Ricardo Rupandi, civil society president in the neighbouring town of Mutwanga told AFP.

Rupandi said that people now return to the fields to work, but "still don't have the courage to sleep there" like they used do.

The region has previously seen ebbs in the clashes. But these have always been followed by renewed violence, with civilians mostly bearing the brunt.

Several hundred people were killed in the North Kivu and Ituri provinces in 2024.

Meanwhile the Ugandan soldiers taking part in operation Shujaa, said to number between 2,000 and 4,000, do not have the means to maintain a presence everywhere they have recaptured.

- 'Psychologically disturbed' -

Since their arrival in the DRC's restive northeast in the mid-1990s, the ADF's fighters have killed thousands of civilians.

In 2019 the ADF pledged allegiance to IS, which trumpets them as its Islamic State Central Africa Province.

Because of operation Shujaa, local army spokesman Colonel Mak Hazukay warned the ADF are "always on the move" and "don't spend more than two or three days in one place".

That itinerant existence has made them hard to pin down and root out.

Meanwhile in Beni, thousands of people displaced by the violence are still crowded into camps or living with host families.

"Here everyone is psychologically disturbed," said Clara Kahindo Horove, who fled her village two years ago.

The men plan to return to the village soon but "we (the community) are afraid of dying on the way", the woman in her 60s said.

"When the institutions (and) schools re-open, (and) the houses are rebuilt, we can speak of a definitive restoration of peace," Beni civil society member Richard Kirumba told AFP.

- Uganda's 'hidden agenda' -

But distrust between the DRC and Uganda lingers despite their joining forces against the ADF and the good understanding their soldiers have displayed on the ground.

For Kampala, Shujaa is primarily aimed at securing the export of mining and agricultural resources from the DRC's mineral-rich east, according to a report by the Congo Studies Group based at New York University.

Meanwhile Kampala's past interference in its neighbour's affairs meant the DRC "hesitated" to expand Shujaa's area of operations "fearing a hidden agenda from Uganda", according to a United Nations expert report published in January.

In 2005 Uganda was condemned by the UN for violations of the principle of non-interference while its troops were deployed in neighbouring Ituri province.

Twenty years later, Kampala continues to support armed groups there, according to the UN experts.

The Ugandan army sometimes appears to act without any real control from the DRC, according to the UN report.

ADF fighters captured by Ugandan soldiers are usually transferred to Uganda without going through the Congolese justice system, according to UN experts.

"There is a kind of undue trust from the Congolese government" towards the Ugandan side, confirmed Beni's Kirumba.

clt/cld/keo/sbk

TotalEnergies

Related Links
 Africa News - Resources, Health, Food

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
AFRICA NEWS
Armies, jihadists kill civilians 'with impunity' in W.Africa: HRW
 Abidjan (AFP) Jan 16, 2025
 Jihadist groups and national armies have been killing civilians across west Africa with "impunity" in the past two years, Human Rights Watch said on Thursday. The worst affected countries were Burkina Faso and Mali, both riven by armed groups and led by officers who took power in military coups, an annual report published by the rights group said. "Armed groups and government forces in West Africa have committed atrocities with impunity in 2024," the HRW report said. Burkina Faso's army and ... read more
AFRICA NEWS
Crop switching boosts climate resilience in Chinese agriculture

 Herbicide under US scrutiny over potential Parkinson's link

 How to reduce environmental impact with diet a Politecnico study published in Nature

 Nick Sokol: Growing a sustainable future
AFRICA NEWS
Quake-stricken Vanuatu heads to polls in snap election

 Tunisian rehab barge offers hope for vulnerable sea turtles

 Companies slam delay on deep-sea mining rules

 Russians take Epiphany dip in waters hit by oil spill
AFRICA NEWS
US Fed withdraws from global climate change initiative

 Trump pick for environment says climate change is 'real'

 UK police charge two after Darwin's grave targeted

 Dutch police detain hundreds at climate protest
AFRICA NEWS
Biophotovoltaics: a step forward in sustainable energy technology

 Floating solar panels could advance US energy goals

 Light flexible and radiation resistant organic solar cells for space

 Research explores wildfire smoke's effect on solar power generation across US
AFRICA NEWS
From lab to field: CABBI pipeline delivers oil-rich sorghum

 Breakthrough process converts CO2 and electricity into protein-rich food

 The biobattery that needs to be fed

 Breakthrough in sustainable energy with photochemical water oxidation
AFRICA NEWS
Humanity has opened 'Pandora's box of ills,' UN chief warns

 Insurance access for US homeowners with higher climate risks declines

 Survivors count the mental cost of Los Angeles fires

 Canadian insurers face record costs from 2024 extreme weather
AFRICA NEWS
Green hydrogen faces critical challenges in bridging ambition and reality

 Nord Stream methane release highlights scale of emissions

 Shipping emissions mandate led to spike in global temperatures

 Sri Lanka signs landmark $3.7 bn deal with Chinese state oil giant
AFRICA NEWS
Thailand seeks to quell fears of Chinese tourists

 US to tighten trade rules to hit low-cost China shipments

 'No money': gloom on Beijing streets as economic growth slows

 US Treasury nominee says Trump can usher in 'economic golden age'
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.