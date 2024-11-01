Earth Science News
 China opposes foreign interference in Tanzania: ministry

by AFP Staff Writers
 Dar Es Salaam (AFP) Jan 10, 2026

China's top diplomat on Saturday warned against foreign interference in Tanzania as he ended a visit where he avoided any mention of the political violence that has soured the East African country's relations with the West.

Wang Yi is the first foreign minister to pay an official visit to Tanzania since the bloody crackdown on election protesters late last year.

The Tanzanian opposition says at least 2,000 people were killed by security forces following the October 29 legislative and presidential elections which international observers deemed fraudulent.

China, which has invested heavily in Tanzania in recent years, did not comment on the crackdown that sparked a wave of global criticism and pushed the United States to reassess its bilateral relationship with the country.

In a statement shared after the visit, Tanzanian authorities said Wang had congratulated the country for the "successful conduct" of the elections.

"China reiterated its full confidence in Tanzania's leadership and institutions to manage internal affairs independently," they added.

Meanwhile, a Chinese foreign ministry statement said Beijing "opposes any external force interfering in Tanzania's internal affairs" and stressed its support for the country's "national sovereignty and security".

Wang also met Tanzanian leader Samia Suluhu Hassan, who retained the presidency last year with 98 percent of the vote.

He "reaffirmed China's firm support for Tanzania" during the meeting, a Tanzanian presidency statement said.

The statement pledged to strengthen cooperation and noted a rise in trade between the two countries over the last five years, "thanks to China's policy of opening its markets to Africa".

China has beefed up its investments in the country's low-tax special economic zones, where 343 Chinese-funded projects worth $3.1 billion were registered in 2025 alone, according to the Tanzanian foreign ministry.

After Tanzania, Wang is expected to continue his African tour in Lesotho, where US tariffs have strained relations with Washington.

On Friday, Wang skipped what would have been a historic visit to Somalia -- the first by a Chinese foreign minister since the state collapsed in 1991.

It would have come at a high-profile moment just after Israel recognised the breakaway region of Somaliland.

In a post on X, the breakaway state's Presidency Minister Khadar Hussein Abdi claimed that the Chinese foreign minister had decided against a Mogadishu stopover because of security concerns.

However, China's embassy in Somalia said the postponement was due to a "schedule change and as a result of the friendly negotiation" between both foreign ministries.

China FM skips historic Somalia visit, lands in Tanzania
Mogadishu (AFP) Jan 9, 2026 - China's top diplomat Wang Yi skipped what would have been a historic visit to Somalia on Friday, instead proceeding straight to Tanzania on his tour of African countries.

The visit would have been the first by a Chinese foreign minister to Somalia since the state collapsed in 1991. It had been planned at a high-profile moment just after Israel recognised the breakaway region of Somaliland.

"The visit of the Chinese government delegation to Somalia today was delayed due to technical issues," an official at the Somali presidential palace told AFP on condition of anonymity.

"The Chinese government will issue a formal statement about this matter," the official added.

Wang instead flew directly to Tanzania, the next stop on his itinerary, where he was due to meet President Samia Suluhu Hassan in Dar es Salaam.

China has invested heavily in Tanzania in recent years, particularly in the country's low-tax special economic zones, where 343 Chinese-funded projects worth $3.1 billion were registered in 2025 alone, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The visit also came as Tanzania's relations with the West have been strained by criticism of the bloody crackdown on election protesters last year.

"The visit aims to further strengthen and deepen the strategic relations and cooperation," Tanzania's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Wang was in Ethiopia on Thursday to meet Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the head of the African Union, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf.

A joint statement by Wang and the African Union criticised the Israeli recognition of Somaliland.

In a post on X, the breakaway state's Presidency Minister Khadar Hussein Abdi claimed that the Chinese foreign minister had swerved the Mogadishu stopover because of security concerns.

"Somalia cannot even guarantee the security of its own guests," Abdi said, alongside an image of what he presented as an official Chinese foreign ministry statement.

AFP was unable to verify the authenticity of the press release, which could not be found on the ministry's website late on Friday.

After Tanzania, Wang is due in Lesotho, where punishing US tariffs have strained its relations with Washington.

