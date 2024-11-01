Chad says seven soldiers killed in clash at Sudanese border

Chadian government spokesman Gassim Cherif told a news conference there had been an "incursion" into Chad on Thursday by armed fighters from Sudan, leading to a clash when Chadian troops ordered them to leave.
A government official told AFP the Sudanese fighters were "RSF elements".
The RSF's war with the Sudanese army has killed tens of thousands of people and forced some 12 million from their homes since it erupted in April 2023.
Around one million Sudanese refugees have fled to Chad, according to the United Nations.
On December 26, two Chadian soldiers were killed at the border in a drone attack by the RSF.
Cherif said the latest clash had occurred near the border city of Tine.
"We call on all parties in the conflict to stop all violations of Chadian territory," he said.
"This is our final warning," he added.
"We cannot have our defence and security forces dragged into the conflict... or Chadians dying."
The United Arab Emirates, which has been accused of backing the RSF, condemned the attack, but did not attribute it to the paramilitary group.
The RSF have staged several attacks near the Chadian border since October, when they seized the city of El-Fasher, the Sudanese army's last holdout position in the Darfur region.
That offensive triggered an international outcry over reports of mass killings, summary executions and systematic rape by the RSF.
Related Links
Africa News - Resources, Health, Food
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
How the EU and Mercosur agro-powerhouse Brazil differ on pesticides
Warming trend to intensify crop droughts across Europe and beyond
Ticking time bomb: Some farmers report as many as 70 tick encounters over a 6-month period
Black carbon from straw burning limits antibiotic resistance in plastic mulched fields
Experts say oceans soaked up record heat levels in 2025
Japan aims to dig deep-sea rare earths to reduce China dependence
Ankara city hall says water cuts due to 'record drought'
Pendulum device taps power from ocean currents
Fire on Ice: The Arctic's Changing Fire Regime
Trump pulls US out of key climate treaty, deepening global pullback
German emissions cuts slow, North Sea has warmest year on record
How Climate Policies that Incentivize and Penalize Can Drive the Clean Energy Transition
Hebrew University team develops flexible color tunable solar window technology
Spacer layout boosts performance of single component organic solar cells
Quantum simulator sheds light on how nature moves energy in systems like photosynthesis and solar conversion
Theory links photon condensation and heat engine physics
|
Beer yeast waste could provide scaffold for cultivated meat production
Garden and farm waste targeted as feedstock for new bioplastics
Biochar layer boosts hydrogen rich gas yields from corn straw
Carbon monoxide enables rapid atomic scale control for fuel cell catalysts
Australia warns of floods, fires after cars washed away; Floods kill 10 in South Africa, Mozambique on alert
Sri Lanka seeks Chinese aid to rebuild after deadly cyclone
'Are You Dead?': Chinese app for solo dwellers goes viral
Thailand train accident kills 28 at China-backed project
Delta and beach bar sand bodies offer new framework for buried shoreline reservoirs
Orbital cycles control Jurassic shale oil sweet spots in Sichuan Basin
Chinese villagers struggle for heat as gas subsidies fade
Oil prices drop 3% after Trump comments on Iran
Asian stocks mixed after bumper TSMC results
China's 2025 economic growth likely slowest in decades: analysts
China's trade surplus hit record $1.2 trillion in 2025
Canada's Carney hails 'strategic partnership' in talks with Xi
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters