Earth Science News
AFRICA NEWS
 WFP warns of 'catastophic conditions' in Somalia as funding dwindles
WFP warns of 'catastophic conditions' in Somalia as funding dwindles
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Nairobi (AFP) Oct 3, 2025

Millions of people in Somalia face worsening hunger as major cuts to donor aid leave the World Food Programme with a critical funding shortfall, the UN agency warned Friday.

The Horn of Africa nation is among the most vulnerable to climate change, according to the United Nations, and in the last five years has experienced both the worst drought in four decades and once-in-a-century flooding.

In November, 750,000 people -- more than two thirds of the current number -- will be cut off from the WFP emergency food programme.

That could "tip those worst affected into catastrophic conditions," the agency said.

"We are seeing a dangerous rise in emergency levels of hunger, and our ability to respond is shrinking by the day," said Ross Smith, WFP's director of emergency preparedness and response, in a statement.

WFP leads the largest humanitarian operation in Somalia and supports more than 90 percent of the country's food security response.

"The current level of response is far below what is required to meet the growing needs," Smith said.

Government data released in August shows that 4.4 million people are facing acute food insecurity in the conflict-ravaged nation.

With about 1.7 million children under five already acutely malnourished -- including 466,000 in critical condition -- WFP said only 180,000 are currently receiving its nutritional treatment, a number that could fall even further.

Cuts to foreign aid by the United States and other Western countries this year have worsened funding problems in many developing nations.

British charity Save the Children warned in May that funding shortfalls would force it to shut more than a quarter of its health and nutrition facilities in Somalia.

Related Links
 Africa News - Resources, Health, Food

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
AFRICA NEWS
Clashes in DR Congo despite peace efforts
 Kinshasa (AFP) Sept 22, 2025
 Intense clashes between anti-government M23 fighters and armed forces have taken place in eastern DR Congo in recent days including over a gold mining town, locals and security sources said Monday. The violence comes despite parallel peace attempts backed by the United States and Qatar and after the late June signing of a peace accord between Kinshasa and neighbouring Rwanda. Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, bordering Rwanda and rich in resources, has endured three decades of conflict. ... read more
AFRICA NEWS
Farming transformed mammal communities worldwide over 50,000 years

 Warmer climate boosts north German vineyards; Bumper harvest falls flat for Italy's Asti vineyards

 Floods devastate India's breadbasket of Punjab

 Fruit fly tests in Greece target invasive species threat
AFRICA NEWS
Pacific islands youth group wins prize for climate legal action

 Satellite partnership advances AquaWatch water quality monitoring

 Cracked coatings unlock new pathway for solar-powered clean water systems

 Crocodile skin inspires resilient solar desalination breakthrough
AFRICA NEWS
Is the EU on the retreat on climate?

 'Greatest con job ever': Trump trashes climate science at UN

 Low bar, high hopes: China unveils new climate goals

 Turkey facing worst drought in over 50 years
AFRICA NEWS
Ultrafast stabilization of positive charges revealed in solar fuel catalyst

 Perovskite triple-junction solar cells move closer to ultra-high efficiency

 New insights into halide perovskites could transform solar cell technology

 Solar fuel breakthrough may unlock cheaper green energy
AFRICA NEWS
Bio-oil from agricultural and forest waste could help seal abandoned oil wells and store carbon

 Pretreatment methods bring second-gen biofuels from oilcane closer to commercialization

 Ash improves methane yield and fertilizer value in biogas systems

 Rice researchers turn wasted data center heat into clean power
AFRICA NEWS
Hong Kong's coastal businesses pick up pieces after typhoon

 Israel intercepts 13 vessels of humanitarian flotilla heading for Gaza

 NATO drone competition highlightes use of autonomous technology in disaster relief

 In India's Mumbai, the largest slum in Asia is for sale
AFRICA NEWS
Solar driven process extracts hydrogen fuel directly from air moisture

 Ecuador armed forces kill fuel price hike protester: Indigenous group

 Venezuela's Maduro ready to declare state of emergency over feared US 'aggression': vice-president

 Iraq resumes Kurdish oil exports after two-year halt
AFRICA NEWS
China launches visa to attract foreign tech talent; US widens reach of export blacklist to cover subsidiaries

 China factory activity shrinks in September for sixth straight month

 WTO says China decision to forego special treatment aids fair trade

 Tariffs, China competition weigh on Balkan growth: EBRD
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.