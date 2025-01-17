U.S. sanctions Sudanese Armed Forces head

Burhan and his Sudanese Armed Forces have been at war with Gen. Mohammad Hamdan Daglo Mousa and his breakaway Rapid Support Forces since April of 2023, killing tens of thousands of people, displacing millions and creating the world's largest humanitarian catastrophe.
The Biden administration has responded to the war with sanctions, and attempted to lead cease-fire negotiations this summer, which Burhan, 64, refused to participate in.
The United States has also been warning since December of 2023 that both parties were committing war crimes.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement Thursday announcing the sanctions that since making that war crimes declaration more than year ago, SAF has continued to commit atrocities under Burhan -- atrocities that include targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure, as well as executing civilians.
"The SAF's use of food deprivation as a tactic of war and its deliberate obstruction of the free flow of emergency humanitarian air to millions of Sudanese in desperate need have contributed to the world's largest humanitarian crisis, leaving over 25 million Sudanese facing acute food insecurity and over 600,000 experiencing famine," Blinken said.
He also mentioned Burhan's repeated refusals to participate in cease-fire negotiations that were planned for Switzerland in August, which the RSF agreed to, as justification for the punitive measures.
The Treasury on Thursday also sanctioned Sudanese-Ukrainian national Ahmad Abdalla, 46, an official of the SAF's primary procurement arm, Defense Industries System, as well as his Hong Kong-based Portex Trade company.
The United States blacklisted the Defense Industries System in June of 2023. Since then, Abdalla has tried to illegally secure weapons and equipment for the SAF through what the Treasury called "unofficials means."
The sanctions block all property and interests in property of those named while barring U.S. persons from doing business with them. The measures effectively cut those designate off from the U.S. financial system.
The Thursday announcement comes less that two weeks after Blinken hit Mohammad Hamdan with sanctions while declaring that his RSF was committing genocide.
Blinken said Thursday that the sanctions against both warring leaders underscores "the U.S. view that either man is fit to govern a future, peaceful Sudan."
The civil war broke out as Sudan teetered on the precipice of war and security since the military ousted the nation's former three-decade dictator, Omar al-Bashir, in a civilian-backed coup in 2019.
As the country crawled toward establishing a democratic government, Burhan and his then-deputy, Mohammad Hamdan, executed another coup, but infighting between them over control of Sudan erupted into full-blown conflict on April 15, 2023.
"The United States remains committed to holding accountable those responsible for atrocities committed in Sudan and to supporting a democratic, civilian transition," Blinken said.
Related Links
Africa News - Resources, Health, Food
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Crop switching boosts climate resilience in Chinese agriculture
Poland ramps up controls amid foot-and-mouth outbreak in Germany
Herbicide under US scrutiny over potential Parkinson's link
Climate fee on food could cut greenhouse gas emissions in agriculture and support social equity
Quake-stricken Vanuatu heads to polls in snap election
NASA scientists find new human-caused shifts in global water cycle
Kazakhstan says part of Aral Sea has nearly doubled in volume
Kazakhstan says northern Aral Sea now has nearly 50% more water
UK police charge two after Darwin's grave targeted
Dutch police detain hundreds at climate protest
Trump pick for environment says climate change is 'real'
2024 hottest recorded year, crossed global warming limit
Light flexible and radiation resistant organic solar cells for space
Biophotovoltaics: a step forward in sustainable energy technology
Floating solar panels could advance US energy goals
Research explores wildfire smoke's effect on solar power generation across US
|
Breakthrough process converts CO2 and electricity into protein-rich food
The biobattery that needs to be fed
Breakthrough in sustainable energy with photochemical water oxidation
Significant progress in engineering biology for clean energy
Humanity has opened 'Pandora's box of ills,' UN chief warns
Canadian insurers face record costs from 2024 extreme weather
Insurance access for US homeowners with higher climate risks declines
World leaders urge aid, war's end after Gaza deal
Methane leaks from Nord Stream pipeline blasts revised up: studies
BP nears deals for oil fields, curbs on gas flaring in Iraq
Green hydrogen faces critical challenges in bridging ambition and reality
Sri Lanka signs landmark $3.7 bn deal with Chinese state oil giant
How Beijing is seeking to jump-start wavering economy
China blasts US forced labour claims as 'groundless' after import ban
Asian stocks follow Wall St higher on welcome US inflation data
Equities mixed as US inflation, China data loom
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters