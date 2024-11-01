U.S. ordered all nonemergency personnel, family to leave Mali



by Darryl Coote



Washington DC (UPI) Oct 30, 2025



The U.S. Department of State on Thursday ordered non-emergency employees and their family members to leave Mali, where the government is in armed conflict with al-Qaida-linked terrorists.

"The Department of State ordered non-emergency employees and their family members to leave Mali due to safety risks," the State Department said in an update to its travel advisory for the West African nation.

"The U.S. government cannot offer routine or emergency services to U.S. citizens outside of Bamako due to safety risks. Do not travel to Mali for any reason."

The announcement comes two days after the U.S. Embassy in Mali issued a security alert urging U.S. citizens in the country to "depart immediately" via commercial flights.

"U.S. citizens who choose not to depart Mali should prepare contingency plans for any emergency situations that may arise, including a need to shelter in place for an extended period," the embassy said.

The embassy has repeatedly issued warning about disruptions in the country of gasoline and diesel supplies, closure of public institutions, including schools, nationwide, and the armed conflict around the Mali capital of Bamako.

Mali has experienced a political and security crisis since January of 2012, with a rebellion and subsequent coup. The situation has intensified since Sept. 3, when the al-Qaida Jama'a Nusrat ul-Islam wa al-Muslimin declared a blockade on major fuel and food supply routes across in the country.

