UN urges end to arbitrary detentions in Guinea-Bissau

The six people freed were close associates of Domingos Simoes Pereira, head of the PAIGC party that led Guinea-Bissau to independence from Portugal in 1974. Pereira has been in custody since the coup.
"The release on Tuesday of six opposition figures from detention in Guinea Bissau is an encouraging step," UN Human Rights office spokesman Thameen Al-Kheetan said in a statement.
"More needs to be done," he added.
"The authorities must put an end to all arbitrary detentions and all forms of intimidation, including physical attacks on human rights defenders and restrictions on freedoms of expression, association and peaceful assembly."
The army seized power on November 26 after ousting outgoing president Umaro Sissoco Embalo in the wake of a presidential vote.
The military suspended the electoral process and announced it was taking control of the west African country for a period of one year.
"Our office was granted access to four individuals in detention last week, which is an important step," said Kheetan.
"However, the families of a number of others detained still have no information on their fate, whereabouts or charges against them. This may amount to enforced disappearance.
"We call on responsible actors to ensure that all those detained for the exercise of their human rights are released immediately and unconditionally."
Before November's coup, Guinea-Bissau had already undergone four military takeovers and a litany of attempted insurrections since gaining independence from Portugal in 1974.
