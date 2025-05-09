Earth Science News
AFRICA NEWS
 UAE denies supplying Chinese weapons to Sudan paramilitaries
UAE denies supplying Chinese weapons to Sudan paramilitaries
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Dubai (AFP) May 9, 2025

The United Arab Emirates on Friday denied an Amnesty International report accusing it of providing Chinese-made weapons to Sudanese paramilitary forces at war with the regular army.

"The UAE strongly rejects the suggestion that it is supplying weaponry to any party involved in the ongoing conflict in Sudan," said Salem Aljaberi, the UAE's assistant minister for security and military affairs.

"These claims are baseless and lack substantiated evidence," he said in a statement posted on the foreign ministry's X account.

On Thursday, Amnesty said it identified "Chinese GB50A guided bombs and 155mm AH-4 howitzers" through analysis of footage of attacks by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on Khartoum and Darfur.

The London-based human rights group said the UAE was the only country to import howitzers from China, in a deal in 2019.

It relied on data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute for its report.

"The howitzer referenced in the report is a system manufactured outside the UAE and has been available on the international market for nearly a decade," Aljaberi said, labelling the Amnesty report as "misleading".

"The assertion that only one country has procured or transferred this system is invalid," he added.

Amnesty's report came as the RSF pressed its long-range drone attacks on army-held cities in Sudan.

Abu Dhabi has repeatedly denied arming the RSF, despite reports from UN experts, US politicians and international organisations.

On Tuesday, the army-aligned government severed ties with the UAE, accusing it of supplying the RSF with the advanced weapons systems it has used to strike Port Sudan.

The UAE denied the allegation, saying the internationally recognised administration "does not represent the legitimate government of Sudan".

Amnesty says UAE supplying Sudan paramilitaries with Chinese weapons
Port Sudan (AFP) May 8, 2025 - Chinese-made weapons supplied by the United Arab Emirates have been identified with Sudan's paramilitaries, Amnesty International said Thursday, as drone attacks prompted civilians to flee the army-held aid hub of Port Sudan.

The Britain-based watchdog said that its research had detailed the use by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces of sophisticated Chinese-made artillery and guided bombs in its war with the regular army, now in its third year.

Abu Dhabi has repeatedly denied arming the RSF, despite reports from UN experts, US politicians and international organisations.

Amnesty said its research was based on weapons used by the RSF in operations in the western region Darfur and during its loss of the capital Khartoum in March.

It did not mention the long-range drones used by the paramilitaries to attack army-controlled cities in the east and south in recent days.

"Sophisticated Chinese weaponry, re-exported by the United Arab Emirates, has been captured in Khartoum, as well as used in Darfur in a blatant breach of the existing UN arms embargo," Amnesty said.

It said it identified "Chinese GB50A guided bombs and 155mm AH-4 howitzers" through analysis of video footage and photos of RSF attacks.

It said "the only country in the world that has imported AH-4 howitzers from China is the UAE" in a 2019 deal, relying on data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

In a brief statement on its social media pages, the Chinese embassy in Sudan urged its citizens to "leave Sudan immediately", without providing an explanation or details.

"This news concerns Chinese individuals, not institutions," it said.

- Long-range drone strikes -

Amnesty's report came as the RSF pressed its long-range drone attacks on army-held cities.

On Thursday morning, drones targeted the country's main naval base just north of Port Sudan, seat of the army-backed government, as well as the southern cities of Kosti and Tendelti, two sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

One source said air defences had shot down 15 drones over Port Sudan overnight.

A drone strike also hit Khartoum's twin city of Omdurman, killing two young girls, medical charity Doctors Without Borders said.

The attack was the first this week on the capital, where the RSF remains stationed west and south of Omdurman.

Port Sudan on the Red Sea coast had been a safe haven and the country's main aid hub, hosting United Nations offices and hundreds of thousands of displaced people, until drone strikes blamed on the RSF began on Sunday.

UN chief Antonio Guterres warned the attacks "threaten to increase humanitarian needs and further complicate aid operations", his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

More than two years of war have killed tens of thousands of people and uprooted 13 million, according to UN figures.

On Tuesday, the army-backed government severed ties with the UAE, accusing it of supplying the RSF with the advanced weapons systems it has used to strike Port Sudan.

The UAE denied the allegation, adding that the internationally recognised administration "does not represent the legitimate government of Sudan".

- 'No choice but to leave' -

Since losing nearly all of greater Khartoum to the army in March, the RSF has ramped up their use of long-range drones.

The strikes on Port Sudan have hit key facilities including the country's last functioning international airport, its largest working fuel depot and the city's main power station.

At Port Sudan's bustling main bus station, civilians were scrambling to leave.

"You can't get a ticket without booking over a day in advance now, all the buses are booked," said bus company employee Mahmoud Hussein.

Among those fleeing was Haidar Ibrahim, preparing to travel south with his family.

"The smoke is everywhere and my wife suffers from asthma," he told AFP. "We have no choice but to leave."

Many of those who had sought refuge in Port Sudan have been displaced multiple times.

The war has effectively split the country in two, with the army holding the north, east and centre, and the RSF in control of most of Darfur and parts of the south.

Related Links
 Africa News - Resources, Health, Food

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
AFRICA NEWS
Drone strike on Port Sudan navy base: army source
 Port Sudan, Sudan (AFP) May 7, 2025
 A drone attack targeted Sudan's biggest naval base on Wednesday, an army source told AFP, marking the fourth day the country's wartime capital has come under strikes. "They (the drones) were met with anti-aircraft missiles," the source said on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to the media. An AFP correspondent reported a series of explosions early Wednesday and then a cloud of smoke coming from the direction of the Flamingo base, just north of the city. War h ... read more
AFRICA NEWS
Tobacco town thrives as China struggles to kick the habit

 Vertical farming holds promise for high yield and lower environmental cost

 Startup helps farmers grow plant-based feed and fertilizer using wastewater

 Climate change takes spice from Indonesia clove farms
AFRICA NEWS
Pakistan accuses India of altering Chenab River flow as tensions rise

 Nigeria fishing river reels from changing climate

 David Attenborough urges 'save the oceans' as new film premieres

 Indian PM vows to stop waters key to rival Pakistan
AFRICA NEWS
COP30 can be a turning point in climate fight, says president

 Scientists team up to publish climate assessment gutted by Trump

 Global temperatures stuck at near-record highs in April: EU monitor

 UK 'not ready' for effects of climate change, experts warn
AFRICA NEWS
Saharan dust clouds pose growing risk to solar power stability across Europe

 China's Renewable Energy Shift Faces Sustainability Challenges

 Laminated structure boosts interface stability in inverted perovskite solar cells

 Saharan dust clouds cast uncertainty on Europe's solar power growth
AFRICA NEWS
Biogas Production from Alfalfa Enhanced by Fruit Waste and Microbes

 Bacteria breathe electricity unlocking bioenergy and clean tech potential

 Difficult energy transition looms without major EU investment in biomass

 Turning wood waste into ultra strong material
AFRICA NEWS
Crisis-hit Maldives secures $8.8bn Qatar investment

 10 dead, dozens hurt after boats capsize in China: state media

 Gazans struggling to survive as Israel plans for 'conquest'

 Mexico's president rejects Trump offer of U.S. troops to fight cartels
AFRICA NEWS
EU proposes ending all Russian gas imports by 2027

 World energy methane emissions near record high in 2024: IEA

 Trump announces informal cease-fire with Houthis

 'Bombshell' OPEC+ output hike hits oil price
AFRICA NEWS
Thousands demonstrate in Panama over deal with US military

 Colombia moves to join China's Belt and Road

 Asian stocks rise as China-US trade talks boost optimism

 China says to welcome EU chiefs Costa, von der Leyen for visits
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.