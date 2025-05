UAE denies supplying Chinese weapons to Sudan paramilitaries



by AFP Staff Writers



Dubai (AFP) May 9, 2025



The United Arab Emirates on Friday denied an Amnesty International report accusing it of providing Chinese-made weapons to Sudanese paramilitary forces at war with the regular army.

"The UAE strongly rejects the suggestion that it is supplying weaponry to any party involved in the ongoing conflict in Sudan," said Salem Aljaberi, the UAE's assistant minister for security and military affairs.

"These claims are baseless and lack substantiated evidence," he said in a statement posted on the foreign ministry's X account.

On Thursday, Amnesty said it identified "Chinese GB50A guided bombs and 155mm AH-4 howitzers" through analysis of footage of attacks by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on Khartoum and Darfur.

The London-based human rights group said the UAE was the only country to import howitzers from China, in a deal in 2019.

It relied on data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute for its report.

"The howitzer referenced in the report is a system manufactured outside the UAE and has been available on the international market for nearly a decade," Aljaberi said, labelling the Amnesty report as "misleading".

"The assertion that only one country has procured or transferred this system is invalid," he added.

Amnesty's report came as the RSF pressed its long-range drone attacks on army-held cities in Sudan.

Abu Dhabi has repeatedly denied arming the RSF, despite reports from UN experts, US politicians and international organisations.

On Tuesday, the army-aligned government severed ties with the UAE, accusing it of supplying the RSF with the advanced weapons systems it has used to strike Port Sudan.

The UAE denied the allegation, saying the internationally recognised administration "does not represent the legitimate government of Sudan".

Amnesty says UAE supplying Sudan paramilitaries with Chinese weapons

Port Sudan (AFP) May 8, 2025 - Chinese-made weapons supplied by the United Arab Emirates have been identified with Sudan's paramilitaries, Amnesty International said Thursday, as drone attacks prompted civilians to flee the army-held aid hub of Port Sudan.

The Britain-based watchdog said that its research had detailed the use by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces of sophisticated Chinese-made artillery and guided bombs in its war with the regular army, now in its third year.

Abu Dhabi has repeatedly denied arming the RSF, despite reports from UN experts, US politicians and international organisations.

Amnesty said its research was based on weapons used by the RSF in operations in the western region Darfur and during its loss of the capital Khartoum in March.

It did not mention the long-range drones used by the paramilitaries to attack army-controlled cities in the east and south in recent days.

"Sophisticated Chinese weaponry, re-exported by the United Arab Emirates, has been captured in Khartoum, as well as used in Darfur in a blatant breach of the existing UN arms embargo," Amnesty said.

It said it identified "Chinese GB50A guided bombs and 155mm AH-4 howitzers" through analysis of video footage and photos of RSF attacks.

It said "the only country in the world that has imported AH-4 howitzers from China is the UAE" in a 2019 deal, relying on data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

In a brief statement on its social media pages, the Chinese embassy in Sudan urged its citizens to "leave Sudan immediately", without providing an explanation or details.

"This news concerns Chinese individuals, not institutions," it said.

- Long-range drone strikes -

Amnesty's report came as the RSF pressed its long-range drone attacks on army-held cities.

On Thursday morning, drones targeted the country's main naval base just north of Port Sudan, seat of the army-backed government, as well as the southern cities of Kosti and Tendelti, two sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

One source said air defences had shot down 15 drones over Port Sudan overnight.

A drone strike also hit Khartoum's twin city of Omdurman, killing two young girls, medical charity Doctors Without Borders said.

The attack was the first this week on the capital, where the RSF remains stationed west and south of Omdurman.

Port Sudan on the Red Sea coast had been a safe haven and the country's main aid hub, hosting United Nations offices and hundreds of thousands of displaced people, until drone strikes blamed on the RSF began on Sunday.

UN chief Antonio Guterres warned the attacks "threaten to increase humanitarian needs and further complicate aid operations", his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

More than two years of war have killed tens of thousands of people and uprooted 13 million, according to UN figures.

On Tuesday, the army-backed government severed ties with the UAE, accusing it of supplying the RSF with the advanced weapons systems it has used to strike Port Sudan.

The UAE denied the allegation, adding that the internationally recognised administration "does not represent the legitimate government of Sudan".

- 'No choice but to leave' -

Since losing nearly all of greater Khartoum to the army in March, the RSF has ramped up their use of long-range drones.

The strikes on Port Sudan have hit key facilities including the country's last functioning international airport, its largest working fuel depot and the city's main power station.

At Port Sudan's bustling main bus station, civilians were scrambling to leave.

"You can't get a ticket without booking over a day in advance now, all the buses are booked," said bus company employee Mahmoud Hussein.

Among those fleeing was Haidar Ibrahim, preparing to travel south with his family.

"The smoke is everywhere and my wife suffers from asthma," he told AFP. "We have no choice but to leave."

Many of those who had sought refuge in Port Sudan have been displaced multiple times.

The war has effectively split the country in two, with the army holding the north, east and centre, and the RSF in control of most of Darfur and parts of the south.

