Earth Science News
AFRICA NEWS
 Sudanese army cedes Darfur to paramilitary group amid fears of mass killings
Sudanese army cedes Darfur to paramilitary group amid fears of mass killings
 by Stephen Feller
 Washington DC (UPI) Oct 28, 2025

More than two years after the start of Sudan's civil war, the nation's military has ceded nearly all of Darfur to a paramilitary group in an effort to prevent more death and destruction there.

Rapid Support Forces on Tuesday took control of El Fasher, a city in Sudan's Darfur region and its army's headquarters, more than a year and a half after it started launching drone and artillery strikes on hospitals and homes, The New York Times reported.

"The leadership there, including security, made assessments that they have to leave the city due to the systematic destruction and killing of civilians," Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, chief of Sudan's military, said in a televised statement to the country.

Reports of mass graves, random killings and the targeting of civilian infrastructure have spread after an information blackout from the city, the BBC reported, and some have been confirmed.

The United Nations' top aid coordinator, Tom Fletcher, on Monday had called for an immediate cease-fire in the Darfur region because of "alarming" reports suggesting that both civilians and aid workers could be in danger.

According to Fletcher, RSF has specifically targeted civilians and struck targets that include health infrastructure and houses of worship, noting that "hundreds of thousands of civilians are trapped and terrified -- shelled, starving and without access to food, health care or safety."

The U.N. Security Council in June 2024 unanimously adopted a resolution calling on RSF to end its offensive in El Fasher, although it had been ignored until Sunday when calls for a cease-fire spread after word spread that Sudan's army had lost control of the last city the Sudanese government had still controlled in western Darfur region.

Videos distributed by RSF on Sunday that appeared to show its fighters celebrating capture of the army headquarters were confirmed as real by the BBC ahead of the army confirming it had pulled out of the city.

While RSF has denied that it has harmed civilians, analyses of images from El Fasher show "piles of bodies executed en masse" along the city's perimeter and "evidence of house-to-house clearance operations," according to Nathaniel Raymond, a U.S.-based researcher.

"In at least four cases, we see discoloration of the ground ... and the color of the discoloration is red -- we believe that is consistent with individuals who have bled out onto the ground," said Raymond, who is executive director of the Humanitarian Research Lab at Yale.

El Fasher, an important commercial hub and main entry point for aid convoys from Port Sudan, is the capital of northern Darfur and is about 500 miles west of Khartoum and about 121 miles from Nyala, the capital of South Darfur State.

With the victory in El Fasher, RSF now controls all five state capitals in Darfur and could mark a turning point in the civil war, which has killed more than 150,000 people and driven 14 million people from their homes.

Related Links
 Africa News - Resources, Health, Food

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
AFRICA NEWS
AU condemns atrocities, 'war crimes' in Sudan's El-Fasher
 Addis Ababa (AFP) Oct 28, 2025
 The African Union chairman condemned on Tuesday alleged "atrocities" and reported "war crimes" in Sudan's strategic hub of El-Fasher and called for an immediate halt to fighting. After an 18-month siege, the city was seized in October by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group which Sudanese army troops have been fighting since April 2023. African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf "expresses deep concern over the escalating violence and reported atrocities" in El-Fasher ... read more
AFRICA NEWS
Analysis finds food production choices directly impact extinction risk for thousands of animal species

 Researchers engineer protein compartments to unlock efficient crop photosynthesis

 Biochar and rewetting combine to curb farm emissions without yield loss

 Water salinity hurting farmers, livestock in Iraq
AFRICA NEWS
Australia fends off shark bites with new tech and old

 Underwater 'human habitat' aims to allow researchers to make weeklong dives

 Ecuador could host foreign military base on Galapagos

 Plastic waste may persist on ocean surfaces for generations model shows
AFRICA NEWS
Climate inaction causing 'millions' of avoidable deaths: study

 Greece announces 2.5-bn-euro plan to tackle drought threat

 Trump declares victory against climate 'hoax' after Bill Gates comments

 UN climate fund posts record year as chief defends loans
AFRICA NEWS
Advances in semi-transparent solar cell technology drive future energy solutions for buildings

 DGIST research team advances eco-friendly solar cell efficiency using rapid temperature control

 Solar research team targets safer future for solar panels and groundwater

 Solar powered leaf shows path to defossilised chemical industry
AFRICA NEWS
Illinois team creates aviation fuel from food waste with circular economy benefits

 Industrial microbe enables conversion of carbon monoxide to ethanol

 Revolutionary microbe enables resilient renewable energy from food waste

 Finnish carbon-neutral ferry aims to set global benchmark for shipping
AFRICA NEWS
'Nowhere to sleep': Melissa upends life for Jamaicans

 Climate change won't end civilization, says Bill Gates

 Regional Spanish leader under fire year after deadly floods

 Mexico navy says rescued 28 teens from boat off west coast; US strikes four 'drug boats' in eastern Pacific
AFRICA NEWS
Hydrogen production made possible with treated wastewater

 World-first liquid hydrogen aviation tanks refuelled for milestone step in zero-emission flight

 European court clears Norway of climate misconduct over oil licences

 Norway faces European court climate ruling over oil licences
AFRICA NEWS
Trump says 'pretty much' finalised trade deal with S. Korea

 Germany's Merz hopeful for Trump-Xi deal to end trade spat

 'Significant' Xi, Trump talks win cautious optimism in China

 Trump, China and stalled diplomacy: five takeaways from ASEAN summit
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.