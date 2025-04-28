Sudan paramilitaries shell famine-hit camp, kill over 20

The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), locked in a brutal war with the Sudanese army since April 2023, hit Abu Shouk displacement camp near North Darfur's besieged capital El-Fasher with "artillery shelling and stray gunfire", the camp's emergency response room said in a statement.
Abu Shouk shelters tens of thousands of people who fled both the violence of previous conflicts in Darfur and the current war.
In recent weeks, RSF fighters intensified their attacks on El-Fasher -- the last major urban centre in Darfur still under army control -- and its surrounding displacement camps -- Abu Shouk and Zamzam.
Paramilitary assaults in the region have escalated since the army regained control of the Sudanese capital Khartoum last month.
The United Nations said RSF assaults in North Darfur killed at least 481 civilians over the past two weeks alone.
Its tally included "at least 129 civilians" killed over just five days last week in El-Fasher, Um Kedadah district and Abu Shouk.
It also reported "at least 210 civilians, including nine medical professionals", killed in the Zamzam camp between April 11 and 13.
RSF forces seized Zamzam after a bloody offensive that left the camp -- once home to nearly a million displaced people -- almost empty according to the UN.
Now in its third year, the war has killed tens of thousands, displaced 13 million and created what the UN describes as the world's worst humanitarian crisis.
The conflict has split Sudan between the army, which controls the north, east and centre, and the RSF which dominates nearly all of Darfur and parts of the south.
Famine has officially hit five areas across Sudan, including in Zamzam and Abu Shouk camps, as well as parts of the country's south, according to a UN-backed assessment.
Related Links
Africa News - Resources, Health, Food
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Indonesia food plan risks 'world's largest' deforestation
Saudi 'city of roses' offers fragrant reminder of desert's beauty
Iraq farmers turn to groundwater to boost desert yield
Chinese tea hub branches into coffee as tastes change
China says US deep-sea mining plan 'violates international law'
UK water sector faces massive upgrade costs
NASA deploys UAVSAR flights to map snowmelt and refine water resource forecasting
Coral reefs pushed to brink as bleaching crisis worsens
Early holiday, more fans: Philippines schools adapt to climate change
Don't make 'disappointing' retreat on climate, COP30 CEO urges EU
Trump scraps US office on climate diplomacy
Morocco volunteers on Sahara clean-up mission
In US, saving money is top reason to embrace solar power
China says wind and solar energy capacity exceeds thermal for first time
Politecnico di Milano explores global potential of agrivoltaics for land use harmony
US to impose new duties on solar imports from Southeast Asia
|
Difficult energy transition looms without major EU investment in biomass
Turning wood waste into ultra strong material
Tunisian startup turns olive waste into clean energy
Airlines cast doubt on EU sustainable fuel targets
Four dead, 13 injured in Algeria landslide
Vietnam village starts over with climate defences after landslide
Thailand to test disaster alerts after quake criticism
Second Fukushima debris removal trial complete
Iran slams 'hostile' US sanctions ahead of new talks
Just Stop Oil activist group holds final march
More than 80,000 litres of oil spilled around a barge on Danube in Serbia
White House gives update on fight against Houthi 'band of pirates'
China says no talks with US, despite Trump claim; China's top leaders pledge support
Trump seeks 'fair deal' with China but pathway unclear
Chinese business in Vietnam struggles with Trump tariffs uncertainty
TikTok videos exploit trade war to sell fake luxury goods
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters