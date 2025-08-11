Earth Science News
AFRICA NEWS
 Malian army roots out alleged anti-junta plotters
Malian army roots out alleged anti-junta plotters
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Bamako (AFP) Aug 11, 2025

Mali's junta has carried out arrests to quash an alleged plot to overthrow the government within the army's ranks, sources told AFP, but the circumstances of the detentions remain unexplained.

The west African nation's junta, which itself came to power in back-to-back coups in 2020 and 2021, has made 55 arrests, mainly among the National Guard, the military branch from which Defence Minister General Sadio Camara hails.

The military-backed government has yet to officially comment on the crackdown, which comes as the army is locked in fighting with jihadists and separatists.

- The detainees -

The arrests, which began last week and continued into early Monday, were carried out by the junta following what a security and military source told AFP were "destabilisation" attempts.

While Defence Minister Camara, a key figure within the ruling junta, has not been questioned, observers say several of those apprehended are believed to be officers close to him.

According to a Malian security source, civilians could also be questioned soon.

Two generals were among those detained, including Abass Dembele, a former governor of the central Mopti region and a respected military officer.

General Nema Sagara, a rare woman to serve as brigadier general in the Malian Air Force, who also hailed from the centre of the country, was the other.

- The situation -

"The situation is a bit complex", one African diplomat stationed in Bamako told AFP. "The government's silence while arrests have been ongoing for at least four days deserves reflection."

"Are we dealing with preventive arrests? Were the arrested soldiers in the phase of destabilising the (junta), as we understand it?" the source asked.

Since 2012 Mali has been wracked with crises on various fronts, with militants linked to the Al-Qaeda or Islamic State groups carrying out violent attacks across the Sahel nation.

Mali's junta has ramped up repression of its critics in the face of the jihadist unrest.

For Malian sociologist Oumar Maiga, the spate of arrests within the army's ranks was "proof that the officers are struggling to control the situation".

- Mali's strongman -

When junta chief General Assimi Goita took power after deposing president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in 2020, he insisted he was committed to the fight against jihadist violence and initially pledged a return to civilian rule.

But the military ultimately reneged on its promise to cede power to elected civilians by the deadline it had set.

The junta announced in May the dissolution of all political parties and organisations, as well as a ban on meetings.

Then in July, Goita extended his military rule for at least five more years without an election.

- Pivot from West -

Goita's rule has marked a turning point in Mali's relationship with the West. The country has broken ties with France and other former allies, pivoting towards Russia instead.

Mali and its junta-led neighbours Burkina Faso and Niger have teamed up to create their own confederation, the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), and have announced the creation of a 5,000-strong force for joint military operations.

Meanwhile the Malian army and its Russian mercenary allies, which are tasked in particular with tracking down jihadists, are regularly accused of rights violations against civilians.

Related Links
 Africa News - Resources, Health, Food

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
AFRICA NEWS
UAE rejects Sudan claim it destroyed Emirati plane full of mercenaries; Sudan's PM in Egypt on first foreign visit
 Dubai (AFP) Aug 7, 2025
 The United Arab Emirates rejected on Thursday an announcement from Sudan's armed forces saying they had destroyed an Emirati plane ferrying Colombian mercenaries into the country to back paramilitary rivals. Sudan has been locked in a war between its army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces since April 2023, with the military long accusing Abu Dhabi of supporting the RSF - an allegation it denies. On Wednesday, army-aligned state TV said Sudan's air force struck an Emirati plane as it lan ... read more
AFRICA NEWS
Organic molecules help soil store water even in desertlike conditions

 France adopts law upholding ban on controversial insecticide

 Nigerian scientists await return of Egusi seeds sent to space

 Canada says 'disappointed' at new China canola duties
AFRICA NEWS
Australia hails breakthrough in Vanuatu security talks

 Solomon Islands bars China and Taiwan from top Pacific summit

 England faces 'nationally significant' water shortfall

 Argentine scientists lead oceanographic expedition in the S. Atlantic
AFRICA NEWS
Promise less, act more: Host Brazil's climate summit vow

 Brazil COP30 climate summit lodging too pricey for some nations

 Over half of Europe and Mediterranean basin hit by drought since April

 Hungarians protest with camels to raise alarm over drought
AFRICA NEWS
Dual-level hybrid storage design boosts solar efficiency and reduces costs

 Black metal could give a heavy boost to solar power generation

 Surprisingly diverse innovations led to dramatically cheaper solar panels

 Solar tracking panels support high quality rice yields in Japan agrivoltaics trial
AFRICA NEWS
Electron beam recycling turns heat resistant plastics into valuable gases

 Electron beam method converts Teflon waste into reusable gases

 Italy fines oil giant Eni over bioplastic market abuse

 Acid vapor boosts durability of carbon dioxide-to-fuel devices
AFRICA NEWS
Italy's defence minister says Israel has 'lost humanity' on Gaza

 U.N. Security Council condemns Gaza war plans, 'inadequate' aid

 Portuguese navy boosts patrols after rare migrant landing

 US establishing migrant detention center at base near border
AFRICA NEWS
Turkmenistan's methane-spewing 'Gateway to Hell' loses its anger

 Oil industry presence surges at UN plastic talks: NGOs

 Mozambique insurgency grows at 'sensitive' time for TotalEnergies' return

 German gas drive fuels fears of climate backsliding
AFRICA NEWS
China says consumer prices stable in July

 Xi says China, Brazil can model 'self-reliance' for Global South

 India faces tough choices under US tariff pressure

 Tokyo soars on trade deal relief as most Asian markets limp into weekend
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.