Lost boy survives five days in Zimbabwe park teeming with lions

The boy wandered into the Matusadona National Park next to his village on December 27 and was found five days later and about 50 kilometres (about 30 miles) away, ZimParks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo said.
He had survived on wild fruit and water that he found by digging into a river bank, a technique known in Zimbabwe's drought-prone areas, Farawo said in a statement.
"Remarkably, it is estimated that he walked through the harsh terrain of the lion-infested Matusadona National Park for 49 kilometres from his village to the point where he was found," Farawo said.
Rangers, locals and police launched a search for the child immediately after hearing that he was missing but their efforts were hindered by heavy rain. His footprints were spotted on December 30 and the boy, Tinotenda Pundu, was found early the following day, he said.
The child was admitted to hospital and was frail but had no visible injuries, said lawmaker Mutsa Murombedzi, who is from the area. "It was a miracle that he survived," she told AFP.
"He was clever enough to... sleep on perched rocks so that lions and other wildlife could not get to him," she said.
"Villagers helped with the search, playing drums hoping that he would follow the sound," the MP said. But he was only found with the help of rangers who were able to go deeper into the wilderness to look for him.
The Matusadona National Park, near Zimbabwe's Lake Kariba, is home to a range of wild animals including lions, leopards, elephants and buffalo, according to its website.
Related Links
Africa News - Resources, Health, Food
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
I.Coast mining firm to receive fertiliser cargo: Abidjan port
Blooming hard: Taiwan's persimmon growers struggle
The energy return on investment of global agriculture
China's frigid northeast thrives on 'little potato' tourism boom
Kazakhstan says deal with Uzbekistan will improve water sharing
Vanuatu gears up for snap general election next week
An abundant phytoplankton feeds a global network of marine microbes
India to monitor China's mega Tibet dam plan
Climate extremes in 2024 wreaking havoc on the global water cycle
Brazil gears up for first climate conference in Amazon
Taiwan says 2024 was hottest year on record
Climate change brought extreme weather, heat in 2024: UN
A call for collaboration in solar energy meteorology research
Shedding light on solar farm impacts in deserts through energy meteorology
University of Maryland to develop renewable energy systems for ocean monitoring systems
Unveiling the impact of climate-driven low solar and wind energy events in China
|
Breakthrough in sustainable energy with photochemical water oxidation
Significant progress in engineering biology for clean energy
IATA chief says sustainable plane fuel supply not enough
From chip shop grease to efficient fuel alternative
Mexicans offered $1,300 to hand in a machine gun
UN warns of shelter needs in Gaza after hypothermia deaths
Mayotte families left homeless by cyclone leave shelters
Japan's Wajima craftmakers see hope in disaster-hit region
Oil spill from Russian tankers spreads
Biden issues major coastal protection before Trump handover
Ukraine halts transport of Russian gas through its territory
Ukrainian drone attack causes oil depot fire: Russian governor
Sri Lanka president to visit China ahead of budget
Asian markets mixed after Wall St hit by US inflation fears
Asian markets mostly up after tech-fuelled Wall St rally
China says 'determined' to open up to world in 2025
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters