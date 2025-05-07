Kenya court fines teens for trying to smuggle protected ants

The case has received considerable attention after the Kenyan Wildlife Service (KWS) accused the four of engaging in "bio-piracy".
David Lornoy and Seppe Lodewijckx, both 18 of Belgium, Duh Hung Nguyen of Vietnam and Dennis Nganga of Kenya all pleaded guilty to possession of the ants, but denied seeking to traffic them.
Lornoy and Lodewijckx were arrested in possession of 5,000 queen ants packed in 2,244 tubes in Nakuru County, around 160 kilometres (100 miles) from the capital Nairobi.
Duh and Nganga were found with ants stored in 140 syringes packed with cotton wool and two containers, according to a charge sheet seen by AFP.
The two cases were separate but all four were tried together.
Lornoy was described as an "ant enthusiast" who kept colonies at home in Belgium and was member of a Facebook group called "Ants and Ant Keeping", according to the sentencing report.
He told investigators he was not aware that transporting the ants was illegal.
Police had put the value of the ants taken by the Belgians at one million shillings ($7,740).
The haul included the rare Messor cephalotes species, a single queen ant of which currently sells for at least $99, according to the court report.
Possession of any wildlife specimen or trophy without a permit is a criminal offence in Kenya, with suspects normally subject to a fine of up to $10,000 and five years or more in prison.
The court ultimately sentenced all four to a fine of one million shillings ($7,740), or a year in prison if they failed to pay.
The court said Lornoy and Seppe "do not come across as typical poachers" and were ignorant of the law.
But it said the case reflected a script "that has been played out before in centuries gone by... of Africa having resources that are plundered by the West and now the East".
The KWS said their action was not only a "wildlife crime but also constitutes bio-piracy".
The suspects "intended to smuggle the ants to high-value exotic pet markets in Europe and Asia, where demand for rare insect species is rising", it said in a statement.
Related Links
Africa News - Resources, Health, Food
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Climate change takes spice from Indonesia clove farms
Will the vegetables of the future be fortified using tiny needles?
Chinese tea hub branches into coffee as tastes change
Elitist no more, caviar is turning casual
Exploring new frontiers in mineral extraction
New Zealand, Phillippines sign troops deal in 'deteriorating' strategic environment
Iraq farmers turn to groundwater to boost desert yields
Canadian firm makes first bid for international seabed mining license
Scientists team up to publish climate assessment gutted by Trump
UK 'not ready' for effects of climate change, experts warn
US climate assessment thrown into doubt as Trump dismisses authors
US climate assessment in doubt as Trump dismisses authors
Saharan dust clouds pose growing risk to solar power stability across Europe
Laminated structure boosts interface stability in inverted perovskite solar cells
Saharan dust clouds cast uncertainty on Europe's solar power growth
US solar tariffs could drive Asia transition boom
|
Bacteria breathe electricity unlocking bioenergy and clean tech potential
Difficult energy transition looms without major EU investment in biomass
Turning wood waste into ultra strong material
Tunisian startup turns olive waste into clean energy
Crisis-hit Maldives secures $8.8bn Qatar investment
10 dead, dozens hurt after boats capsize in China: state media
Over 200 killed in at least 243 Myanmar military attacks since quake: UN
Myanmar junta lets post-quake truce expire
'Bombshell' OPEC+ output hike hits oil price
Shell net profit sinks 35% in first-quarter as oil prices fall
Moss method revives Canadian oil well sites into carbon-storing peatlands
US imposes sanctions to curb Iran oil despite talks
Stock markets gain as China mulls US tariff talks
US ends duty-free shipping loophole for low-cost goods from China
Trump's tariffs bite at quiet US ports
Asian stocks gain after China teases US tariff talks
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters