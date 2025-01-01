Earth Science News
AFRICA NEWS
 Ivory Coast president says French forces to withdraw in January
Ivory Coast president says French forces to withdraw in January
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Abidjan (AFP) Jan 1, 2025

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara said in an end-of-year speech that French forces will withdraw from the West African nation in January, making it the latest country to weaken military ties with the former colonial power.

Ouattara said late on Tuesday that Ivory Coast could be proud of its army "whose modernisation is now effective.

"It is in this context that we have decided on the concerted and organised withdrawal of French forces" from the country, he announced.

France has been preparing for years what it calls a "reorganisation" of military relations after the forced departure of its troops from Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, where military-led governments hostile to the ex-colonial ruler have seized power in recent years.

In November, within hours of each other, Senegal and Chad also announced the departure of French soldiers from their soil.

Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye said on Tuesday that all foreign military presence in the country would end from 2025.

The announcement, also made during a speech to mark the new year, was the first indication of a timeframe for the closure of foreign military bases in Senegal.

"I have instructed the minister for the armed forces to propose a new doctrine for cooperation in defence and security, involving, among other consequences, the end of all foreign military presences in Senegal from 2025," Faye said.

"All of Senegal's friends will be treated like strategic partners, within the framework of open, diversified and uninhibited cooperation," he said.

Faye, who was elected in March on a promise to deliver sovereignty and end dependence on foreign countries, told AFP in November that the presence of French military bases in Senegal was incompatible with his country's sovereignty.

But he maintained that the act did not constitute a break with France, like those seen elsewhere in the region.

- Hand-overs -

Ouattara, who has not yet said whether he will seek a fourth term in elections slated for October, said in his speech that the 43rd BIMA marine infantry battalion at Port-Bouet in Abidjan -- where French troops are currently stationed -- "will be handed over" to Ivory Coast's armed forces as of this month.

Ivory Coast, the world's biggest cocoa producer which also has huge deposits of natural resources including oil, gas and gold, remains an important ally of France.

About 1,000 French soldiers were deployed to the 43rd BIMA to assist in particular with the fight against jihadists who regularly strike the Sahel region, as well as the north of some countries along the Gulf of Guinea.

Ouattara, who turned 83 on Wednesday, has been in office since 2010, also said in his year-end speech that the presidential election would be "peaceful" as well as "transparent and democratic".

On December 26, France handed over its first military base as part of the withdrawal of its military forces from Chad.

Chad had been a key link in France's military presence in Africa and its last foothold in the wider Sahel region after being forced to pull out of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger which have pivoted towards Russia in recent years.

Related Links
 Africa News - Resources, Health, Food

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
AFRICA NEWS
Guinea junta leader says 2025 a 'crucial electoral year'
 Conakry (AFP) Jan 1, 2025
 Guinea's junta chief said Tuesday in a New Year's speech that 2025 will be "a crucial electoral year to complete the return to constitutional order", but gave no details. General Mamady Doumbouya leads a junta that overthrew civilian president Alpha Conde in September 2021. Under international pressure, the junta initially pledged to hold a constitutional referendum and hand power to elected civilians by the end of 2024 - but neither has happened. The general said in his New Year's speec ... read more
AFRICA NEWS
China's frigid northeast thrives on 'little potato' tourism boom

 Russia-Ukraine War's unexpected casualties: Hungry people in distant nations

 Early warning system aims to curb locust swarms

 China launches investigation into beef imports
AFRICA NEWS
New study highlights critical decline in shark and ray populations since 1970

 One dead in Ecuador, Peru ports closed amid massive waves

 Surface-based sonar system could rapidly map the ocean floor at high resolution

 Researchers propose carbon capture in fish farms as a climate solution
AFRICA NEWS
Taiwan says 2024 was hottest year on record

 Climate change brought extreme weather, heat in 2024: UN

 'Alarming' rise in climate disasters in Brazil: study

 'Dangerous new era': climate change spurs disaster in 2024
AFRICA NEWS
A call for collaboration in solar energy meteorology research

 Buried interface engineering drives advances in tin-lead perovskite solar cell efficiency

 New solar material advances green hydrogen production

 Training solar panels to adapt to wind conditions
AFRICA NEWS
Breakthrough in sustainable energy with photochemical water oxidation

 Significant progress in engineering biology for clean energy

 IATA chief says sustainable plane fuel supply not enough

 From chip shop grease to efficient fuel alternative
AFRICA NEWS
Japan's Wajima craftmakers see hope in disaster-hit region

 Ecuador's leader orders stepped-up search for missing adolescents

 Mayotte families left homeless by cyclone leave shelters

 French premier promises concrete aid for cyclone-hit Mayotte
AFRICA NEWS
Unveiling structure of photosynthetic catalysts that can turn light into hydrogen fuel

 Ukrainian drone attack causes oil depot fire: Russian governor

 Oil leak in Peru tourist zone triggers 'environmental emergency'

 Iraq says to eliminate pollutant gas flaring by end of 2027
AFRICA NEWS
Trump sides with Musk in right-wing row over worker visas

 Asian stocks dip as Santa snubs Wall Street

 BBC celebrates 100 years of 'poetic' shipping forecast

 China manufacturing activity grows for third straight month
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.