Earth Science News
AFRICA NEWS
 France withdraws first contingent of soldiers from Chad: N'Djamena
France withdraws first contingent of soldiers from Chad: N'Djamena
 by AFP Staff Writers
 N'Djamena (AFP) Dec 20, 2024

France began withdrawing soldiers from Chad on Friday, the country's defence ministry said, after N'Djamena last month abruptly ended military cooperation with the former colonial power.

A contingent of 120 soldiers left for France from a military airport in the capital, the ministry said in a statement on Facebook, 10 days after French fighter aircraft left the Sahel country for good.

Chad had been a key link in France's military presence in Africa and its last foothold in the wider Sahel region after the forced withdrawal of French troops from Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger in the wake of a series of military coups.

But it announced on November 28 its decision to end a longstanding defence accord with Paris.

"At midday, 120 French soldiers took off from the military airport of N'Djamena on board an Airbus A330 Phoenix MRTT, headed for France," the ministry said in a statement on Facebook.

The French army, which had some 1,000 personnel in the country, did not immediately comment on the announcement.

The departure on Friday of French soldiers took place in the presence of Chadian military authorities, which "testifies to the intensity of cooperation between the two countries in the field of security", the statement said.

- Shifting alliances -

French soldiers and fighter aircraft have been stationed in Chad almost continuously since the country's independence in 1960, helping to train the Chadian military.

The planes provided air support that proved crucial on several occasions in stopping rebels moving to seize power.

Chad's decision to break military ties with France came only hours after a visit by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, whose delegation appeared not to have seen it coming.

The central African country was the last Sahel nation to host French troops.

Its decision also came shortly after Senegal's President Bassirou Diomaye Faye told AFP in an interview that France should close its military bases there.

Military equipment will leave Chad on an Antonov 124 plane planned for the coming days, the Chadian ministry statement said.

Military vehicles from three French bases are also due to be repatriated to France via the Cameroonian port of Douala, it added.

The military authorities in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger have pivoted towards Russia in recent years.

Chad's leader General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno has also sought closer ties with Moscow in recent months, but talks to strengthen economic cooperation have yet to bear concrete results.

Deby described the agreement as "completely obsolete" and no longer aligned with the "political and geostrategic realities of our time".

Chad would not follow a "a logic of substitution of one power for another, much less... an approach of change of master".

The Chadian president has previously said that the ending of the defence agreement did not mean "a rejection of international cooperation or a questioning of our diplomatic relations with France, whatsoever".

Paris has been preparing for years what it called a "reorganisation" of military relations after the forced departure of its troops from the western African countries.

In a speech from the French military base in Djibouti on Friday, President Emmanuel Macron said the envisaged an expanded role for the mission there.

The election of Deby in May brought an end to a three-year political transition triggered by his father's death in clashes with rebels in 2021.

Longtime ruler Idriss Deby Itno had received support from the French army to quell rebel offensives in 2008 and 2019.

sof/ju/jj

Airbus Group

Related Links
 Africa News - Resources, Health, Food

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
AFRICA NEWS
Mali junta renames colonial French street names
 Bamako (AFP) Dec 18, 2024
 Mali followed fellow junta-ruled Burkina Faso and Niger on Wednesday in renaming streets and squares in its capital to get rid of their French colonial names. Streets bearing the names of members of France's colonial administration have been rebaptised in Bamako, according to a decree by the junta chief. Cedeao Avenue (the French acronym for the Economic Community of West African States or ECOWAS) is also now named after a new strategic confederation that Mali has formed with Burkina Faso and Ni ... read more
AFRICA NEWS
Russia-Ukraine War's unexpected casualties: Hungry people in distant nations

 Early warning system aims to curb locust swarms

 The energy return on investment of global agriculture

 Tunisia women herb harvesters struggle with drought and heat
AFRICA NEWS
New study highlights critical decline in shark and ray populations since 1970

 Surface-based sonar system could rapidly map the ocean floor at high resolution

 Researchers propose carbon capture in fish farms as a climate solution

 Cutting edge satellite monitors water levels in Ohio River Basin
AFRICA NEWS
White House unveils new climate goals weeks before Trump's return

 World falls short of drought deal at Saudi-hosted talks

 'Ambitious' islanders spice up ICJ climate hearings; plus global south rep interview

 Crunch time for Saudi-hosted drought, desertification talks
AFRICA NEWS
Buried interface engineering drives advances in tin-lead perovskite solar cell efficiency

 SFU report calls for Canada to prioritize large-scale solar power projects

 Training solar panels to adapt to wind conditions

 New solar material advances green hydrogen production
AFRICA NEWS
Significant progress in engineering biology for clean energy

 Breakthrough in sustainable energy with photochemical water oxidation

 IATA chief says sustainable plane fuel supply not enough

 From chip shop grease to efficient fuel alternative
AFRICA NEWS
Sri Lanka navy rescues boat of 100 Rohingya refugees

 Human civilization at a tipping point between authoritarian collapse and technological superabundance

 Macron extends visit to cyclone-hit Mayotte after locals vent anger

 International rescuers join search for Vanuatu quake survivors
AFRICA NEWS
Unveiling structure of photosynthetic catalysts that can turn light into hydrogen fuel

 Climate chemistry model finds "non-negligible" impacts of potential hydrogen fuel leakage

 Aeromon achieves ISO 17025 accreditation for advanced emissions monitoring and flare efficiency analysis

 Ukraine strikes Russian oil refinery, triggering fire
AFRICA NEWS
China lifts rock lobster ban, bringing end to Australian trade barriers

 Markets struggle as traders digest Fed's hawkish pivot

 Asian markets mixed as traders digest Fed's hawkish pivot

 China's Xi lauds Macau's 'healthy' gambling industry
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.