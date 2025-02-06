France to pull troops from I.Coast in February;Kenya urges DRC 'immediate ceasefire'

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara announced the planned withdrawal in December, making it the latest country in the region to weaken military ties with the former colonial power.
"The scheduled date is February 20. Ivory Coast is ready," said a source in Ivory Coast, with sources on the French side confirming the date.
French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu is expected to attend the official ceremony with his Ivorian counterpart Tene Birahima Ouattara.
France has spent years preparing a "reorganisation" of military relations after the forced departure of its troops from Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, where military-led governments hostile to the ex-colonial ruler have seized power in recent years.
In November, Senegal and Chad also announced within hours of each other that they would bring to an end France's military presence.
France and Ivory Coast have worked together on the handover of the base at Port-Bouet in commercial hub Abidjan -- where French troops from the 43rd BIMA marine infantry battalion are stationed.
About 1,000 French soldiers were deployed to help in particular with the fight against jihadists, who launch regular attacks across the wider region.
Some 80 French troops are expected to remain at the Abidjan camp to carry out training exercises.
Ivory Coast, the world's biggest cocoa producer which also has huge deposits of natural resources including oil, gas and gold, remains an important ally of France.
Kenya urges 'immediate ceasefire' at summit on DRC conflict
Dar Es Salaam (AFP) Feb 8, 2025 - Kenyan President William Ruto urged all armed forces in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo to cease hostilities as regional leaders met in Tanzania for a peace summit on Saturday.
"We call on all parties to actualise the ceasefire, and specifically on the M23 to halt further advancement and the armed forces of DRC to cease all retaliatory measures," said Ruto, who is current chair of the East African Community.
"An immediate ceasefire is the only way by which we can create necessary conditions for constructive dialogue and implementation of a comprehensive peace agreement," he added.
The Rwanda-backed M23 armed group has rapidly seized swathes of territory in the mineral-rich eastern DRC in an offensive that has left thousands dead and displaced vast numbers.
Rwandan President Paul Kagame and his Congolese counterpart, Felix Tshisekedi, have both joined the talks in Tanzania, bringing together the eight countries of the East African Community and 16-member South African Development Community.
Related Links
Africa News - Resources, Health, Food
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Drying and rewetting cycles amplify soil CO2 emissions
Hong Kong scientists fight to save fragrant incense trees
French cognac exports to China slump as tariffs bite; Scottish whisky makers fear return of Trump tariffs
Study examines how African farmers are adapting to mountain climate change
Seeking climate connections among the oceans' smallest organisms
Marine Prosperity Areas introduce a fresh approach to ocean conservation
New Zealand chides Cook Islands for 'lack of transparency'
New Zealand says 'blindsided' by Cook Islands' China overture
Indonesia backs climate deals after envoy's Paris skepticism
Fighting global warming in nations' self-interest: UN climate chief
Germany fears Russia link in car vandalism blamed on climate activists
Top climate scientist declares 2C climate goal 'dead'
HZB sets new efficiency record for CIGS perovskite tandem solar cells
A look into the dark
Role of barrier films in maintaining the stability of perovskite solar cells
Low-carbon energy investment hit record $2.1 tn in 2024: report
|
New Green Phosphonate Chemistry Explored
Turning farm waste into sustainable roads
Chemical looping turns environmental waste into fuel
For clean ammonia, MIT engineers propose going underground
One dead, dozens missing in China landslide
Fukushima nuclear plant operator to dismantle water tanks next week
El Salvador offers to jail violent U.S. criminals in 'unprecedented' deal
Israel defence minister orders army to plan for 'voluntary' departures from Gaza
Airbus acknowledges slow progress on hydrogen plane
Norway's Equinor scales back renewable energy aims as profit falls
TotalEnergies reduces low-carbon investments as profit falls
Lula pushes mega-oil project as Brazil prepares to host COP30
China inflation picks up after Lunar New Year spending boost
US Post halts China suspension after stoking trade fear; EU eyes import fee on e-comm packages
Most markets track Wall St gains, USPS rethink provides boost
China slams US 'suppression' as trade war deepens
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters