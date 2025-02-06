Earth Science News
AFRICA NEWS
 France to pull troops from I.Coast in February;Kenya urges DRC 'immediate ceasefire'
France to pull troops from I.Coast in February;Kenya urges DRC 'immediate ceasefire'
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Abidjan (AFP) Feb 6, 2025

France will hand back to Ivory Coast its only military base in the west African country in a ceremony on February 20, sources with knowledge of the talks told AFP on Thursday.

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara announced the planned withdrawal in December, making it the latest country in the region to weaken military ties with the former colonial power.

"The scheduled date is February 20. Ivory Coast is ready," said a source in Ivory Coast, with sources on the French side confirming the date.

French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu is expected to attend the official ceremony with his Ivorian counterpart Tene Birahima Ouattara.

France has spent years preparing a "reorganisation" of military relations after the forced departure of its troops from Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, where military-led governments hostile to the ex-colonial ruler have seized power in recent years.

In November, Senegal and Chad also announced within hours of each other that they would bring to an end France's military presence.

France and Ivory Coast have worked together on the handover of the base at Port-Bouet in commercial hub Abidjan -- where French troops from the 43rd BIMA marine infantry battalion are stationed.

About 1,000 French soldiers were deployed to help in particular with the fight against jihadists, who launch regular attacks across the wider region.

Some 80 French troops are expected to remain at the Abidjan camp to carry out training exercises.

Ivory Coast, the world's biggest cocoa producer which also has huge deposits of natural resources including oil, gas and gold, remains an important ally of France.

Kenya urges 'immediate ceasefire' at summit on DRC conflict
Dar Es Salaam (AFP) Feb 8, 2025 - Kenyan President William Ruto urged all armed forces in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo to cease hostilities as regional leaders met in Tanzania for a peace summit on Saturday.

"We call on all parties to actualise the ceasefire, and specifically on the M23 to halt further advancement and the armed forces of DRC to cease all retaliatory measures," said Ruto, who is current chair of the East African Community.

"An immediate ceasefire is the only way by which we can create necessary conditions for constructive dialogue and implementation of a comprehensive peace agreement," he added.

The Rwanda-backed M23 armed group has rapidly seized swathes of territory in the mineral-rich eastern DRC in an offensive that has left thousands dead and displaced vast numbers.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame and his Congolese counterpart, Felix Tshisekedi, have both joined the talks in Tanzania, bringing together the eight countries of the East African Community and 16-member South African Development Community.

Related Links
 Africa News - Resources, Health, Food

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
AFRICA NEWS
Niger orders Red Cross to leave country
 Abidjan (AFP) Feb 5, 2025
 Niger's ruling military junta has asked the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to leave the country immediately, a source told AFP Wednesday. Niger has "terminated its agreements" with the ICRC and some foreign staff have started to leave the west African country, the source said, adding the organisation had closed its office in the capital, Niamey, on Tuesday. Nigerien media said the government had ordered the closure of the humanitarian group's offices and the immediate departure ... read more
AFRICA NEWS
Drying and rewetting cycles amplify soil CO2 emissions

 Hong Kong scientists fight to save fragrant incense trees

 French cognac exports to China slump as tariffs bite; Scottish whisky makers fear return of Trump tariffs

 Study examines how African farmers are adapting to mountain climate change
AFRICA NEWS
Seeking climate connections among the oceans' smallest organisms

 Marine Prosperity Areas introduce a fresh approach to ocean conservation

 New Zealand chides Cook Islands for 'lack of transparency'

 New Zealand says 'blindsided' by Cook Islands' China overture
AFRICA NEWS
Indonesia backs climate deals after envoy's Paris skepticism

 Fighting global warming in nations' self-interest: UN climate chief

 Germany fears Russia link in car vandalism blamed on climate activists

 Top climate scientist declares 2C climate goal 'dead'
AFRICA NEWS
HZB sets new efficiency record for CIGS perovskite tandem solar cells

 A look into the dark

 Role of barrier films in maintaining the stability of perovskite solar cells

 Low-carbon energy investment hit record $2.1 tn in 2024: report
AFRICA NEWS
New Green Phosphonate Chemistry Explored

 Turning farm waste into sustainable roads

 Chemical looping turns environmental waste into fuel

 For clean ammonia, MIT engineers propose going underground
AFRICA NEWS
One dead, dozens missing in China landslide

 Fukushima nuclear plant operator to dismantle water tanks next week

 El Salvador offers to jail violent U.S. criminals in 'unprecedented' deal

 Israel defence minister orders army to plan for 'voluntary' departures from Gaza
AFRICA NEWS
Airbus acknowledges slow progress on hydrogen plane

 Norway's Equinor scales back renewable energy aims as profit falls

 TotalEnergies reduces low-carbon investments as profit falls

 Lula pushes mega-oil project as Brazil prepares to host COP30
AFRICA NEWS
China inflation picks up after Lunar New Year spending boost

 US Post halts China suspension after stoking trade fear; EU eyes import fee on e-comm packages

 Most markets track Wall St gains, USPS rethink provides boost

 China slams US 'suppression' as trade war deepens
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.