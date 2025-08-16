Earth Science News
AFRICA NEWS
 France discussing 'unjustified' arrest of citizen in Mali
France discussing 'unjustified' arrest of citizen in Mali
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Paris (AFP) Aug 16, 2025

France's foreign ministry said Saturday that it was in talks with Mali over the arrest of a Frenchman accused of working with intelligence services to "destabilise" the country, calling the claims "unjustified".

"Discussions are underway to clear up any misunderstanding" and obtain the "immediate release" of the French embassy employee in Bamako, the ministry said.

Mali authorities said Thursday that the French national had been arrested on suspicion of working for the French intelligence services, and accused "foreign states" of trying to destabilise the country.

The West African country's ruling junta, which came to power after back-to-back coups in 2020 and 2021, also said that dozens of soldiers had been detained for allegedly seeking to overthrow the government.

France's foreign ministry said the arrested employee was covered by the Vienna convention on consular relations, meaning he should be released.

Impoverished Mali has been gripped by a security crisis since 2012, fuelled notably by violence from groups affiliated with Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State jihadist group, as well as local criminal gangs.

The junta, led by President Assimi Goita, has turned away from Western partners, notably former colonial power France, to align itself politically and militarily with Russia in the name of national sovereignty.

Related Links
 Africa News - Resources, Health, Food

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
AFRICA NEWS
UAE rejects Sudan claim it destroyed Emirati plane full of mercenaries; Sudan's PM in Egypt on first foreign visit
 Dubai (AFP) Aug 7, 2025
 The United Arab Emirates rejected on Thursday an announcement from Sudan's armed forces saying they had destroyed an Emirati plane ferrying Colombian mercenaries into the country to back paramilitary rivals. Sudan has been locked in a war between its army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces since April 2023, with the military long accusing Abu Dhabi of supporting the RSF - an allegation it denies. On Wednesday, army-aligned state TV said Sudan's air force struck an Emirati plane as it lan ... read more
AFRICA NEWS
China charts high yield low input pathway for staple crops

 Organic molecules help soil store water even in desertlike conditions

 Cornell researchers explore alternatives to harmful insecticide

 Global food system reforms urged to reverse land degradation and climate threats
AFRICA NEWS
Solomon Islands bars China and Taiwan from top Pacific summit

 From drought to floods, water extremes drive displacement in Afghanistan

 Drought, dams and diplomacy: Afghanistan's water crisis goes regional

 Parisians cool off in the Seine after century-old ban ended
AFRICA NEWS
US to rewrite its past national climate reports

 Promise less, act more: Host Brazil's climate summit vow

 Over half of Europe and Mediterranean basin hit by drought since April

 Brazil COP30 climate summit lodging too pricey for some nations
AFRICA NEWS
Neighbour to neighbour solar trading lifts returns and eases strain on the grid

 Macquarie licenses precision silver recovery tech for solar panel recycling

 Dual-level hybrid storage design boosts solar efficiency and reduces costs

 Black metal could give a heavy boost to solar power generation
AFRICA NEWS
Paper: Decarbonize agriculture by expanding policies aimed at low-carbon biofuels

 Electron beam recycling turns heat resistant plastics into valuable gases

 Electron beam method converts Teflon waste into reusable gases

 Italy fines oil giant Eni over bioplastic market abuse
AFRICA NEWS
4.4 million Somalis face severe hunger: disaster agency

 Swiss Re profit jumps despite Los Angeles fires

 U.N. Security Council condemns Gaza war plans, 'inadequate' aid

 Italy's defence minister says Israel has 'lost humanity' on Gaza
AFRICA NEWS
Court halts TotalEnergies South African oil exploration

 German gas drive fuels fears of climate backsliding

 Oil industry presence surges at UN plastic talks: NGOs

 Mozambique insurgency grows at 'sensitive' time for TotalEnergies' return
AFRICA NEWS
China retail sales growth lower than expected in July

 China files WTO complaint over Canada steel duties

 Xi says China, Brazil can model 'self-reliance' for Global South

 India and China eye border trade resumption
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.