France discussing 'unjustified' arrest of citizen in Mali

"Discussions are underway to clear up any misunderstanding" and obtain the "immediate release" of the French embassy employee in Bamako, the ministry said.
Mali authorities said Thursday that the French national had been arrested on suspicion of working for the French intelligence services, and accused "foreign states" of trying to destabilise the country.
The West African country's ruling junta, which came to power after back-to-back coups in 2020 and 2021, also said that dozens of soldiers had been detained for allegedly seeking to overthrow the government.
France's foreign ministry said the arrested employee was covered by the Vienna convention on consular relations, meaning he should be released.
Impoverished Mali has been gripped by a security crisis since 2012, fuelled notably by violence from groups affiliated with Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State jihadist group, as well as local criminal gangs.
The junta, led by President Assimi Goita, has turned away from Western partners, notably former colonial power France, to align itself politically and militarily with Russia in the name of national sovereignty.
Related Links
Africa News - Resources, Health, Food
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
China charts high yield low input pathway for staple crops
Organic molecules help soil store water even in desertlike conditions
Cornell researchers explore alternatives to harmful insecticide
Global food system reforms urged to reverse land degradation and climate threats
Solomon Islands bars China and Taiwan from top Pacific summit
From drought to floods, water extremes drive displacement in Afghanistan
Drought, dams and diplomacy: Afghanistan's water crisis goes regional
Parisians cool off in the Seine after century-old ban ended
US to rewrite its past national climate reports
Promise less, act more: Host Brazil's climate summit vow
Over half of Europe and Mediterranean basin hit by drought since April
Brazil COP30 climate summit lodging too pricey for some nations
Neighbour to neighbour solar trading lifts returns and eases strain on the grid
Macquarie licenses precision silver recovery tech for solar panel recycling
Dual-level hybrid storage design boosts solar efficiency and reduces costs
Black metal could give a heavy boost to solar power generation
|
Paper: Decarbonize agriculture by expanding policies aimed at low-carbon biofuels
Electron beam recycling turns heat resistant plastics into valuable gases
Electron beam method converts Teflon waste into reusable gases
Italy fines oil giant Eni over bioplastic market abuse
4.4 million Somalis face severe hunger: disaster agency
Swiss Re profit jumps despite Los Angeles fires
U.N. Security Council condemns Gaza war plans, 'inadequate' aid
Italy's defence minister says Israel has 'lost humanity' on Gaza
Court halts TotalEnergies South African oil exploration
German gas drive fuels fears of climate backsliding
Oil industry presence surges at UN plastic talks: NGOs
Mozambique insurgency grows at 'sensitive' time for TotalEnergies' return
China retail sales growth lower than expected in July
China files WTO complaint over Canada steel duties
Xi says China, Brazil can model 'self-reliance' for Global South
India and China eye border trade resumption
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters