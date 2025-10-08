Earth Science News
AFRICA NEWS
 Dutch NGO rejects Burkina junta's claims of spying
Dutch NGO rejects Burkina junta's claims of spying
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Abidjan (AFP) Oct 8, 2025

An NGO on Wednesday denied claims by the Burkina Faso authorities that its workers had been involved in spying a day after the military regime arrested more of its staff.

The International and Safety Organisation (INSO) was responding a day after the country's Security Minister Mahamadou Sana accused its staff of "spying and treason".

"We categorically reject the allegations made regarding our activities in Burkina Faso and remain committed to doing everything in our power to secure the safe release of all our colleagues," it said in a statement.

Since July, the authorities have arrested eight staff members: a Frenchman, a French-Senegalese woman, a Czech man, a Malian and four Burkinabe nationals.

The group's director in Burkina Faso is among those being held, having been detained at the end of July.

The INSO, based in the Netherlands, specialises in safety for aid workers, providing security analyses for humanitarian organisations.

Sana in his comments Tuesday, alleged the group had "collected and passed on sensitive security information that could be detrimental to national security and the interests of Burkina Faso, to foreign powers".

Despite it having been banned from operating on July 31, some members had continued operating "covertly", he added.

In its statement Wednesday, the INSO said the authorities had been "fully aware of our work and mandate.

"We have operated in Burkina Faso since 2019, following requests to support NGOs there, and we are registered with relevant ministries in accordance with local laws," it added.

"Associating our work to strengthen humanitarian safety with intelligence work is not only false but will only serve to place aid workers at greater risk," it said.

Burkina Faso's military junta has turned away from the West and in particular former colonial master France since seizing power in a September 2022 coup.

Burkinabe authorities often repress dissent, notably within civil society and the media, claiming it as part of the battle against jihadist violence that has plagued the country for a decade.

Related Links
 Africa News - Resources, Health, Food

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
AFRICA NEWS
Year after northern Nigeria floods, survivors left high and dry
 Maiduguri, Nigeria (AFP) Oct 8, 2025
 A year after the floodwaters crashed through the northeastern Nigerian city of Maiduguri, the place where Maryam Jidda's house used to stand is still an empty patch of mud. More than 300,000 residents were displaced and dozens killed when a dam outside the city burst in September 2024, the ageing structure suddenly ripped apart after years of neglect and abnormally heavy rains. The mass displacement added to the pressure Maiduguri was already under - a city where tens of thousands of people wer ... read more
AFRICA NEWS
Biodegradable microplastics disrupt soil carbon balance and microbial life

 Farming transformed mammal communities worldwide over 50,000 years

 Extreme rains hit India's premier Darjeeling tea estates

 'Veggie burgers' face grilling in EU parliament
AFRICA NEWS
Bangladesh deploys warships to protect prized hilsa fish

 Deep-sea mining poses new threat to sharks, rays and ghost sharks

 Pacific islands youth group wins prize for climate legal action

 Satellite partnership advances AquaWatch water quality monitoring
AFRICA NEWS
Common inhalers carry heavy climate cost, study finds

 Bonaire residents take Netherlands to court over climate

 Is the EU on the retreat on climate?

 Low bar, high hopes: China unveils new climate goals
AFRICA NEWS
Ultrafast stabilization of positive charges revealed in solar fuel catalyst

 Next-generation LEDs and solar cells powered by new spinel-type sulfide semiconductor

 Perovskite triple-junction solar cells move closer to ultra-high efficiency

 Solar power leads the global energy transition as costs plunge to record lows
AFRICA NEWS
Bio-oil from agricultural and forest waste could help seal abandoned oil wells and store carbon

 Pretreatment methods bring second-gen biofuels from oilcane closer to commercialization

 Ash improves methane yield and fertilizer value in biogas systems

 Rice researchers turn wasted data center heat into clean power
AFRICA NEWS
Rescuers scramble to deliver aid after deadly Nepal, India floods

 Israel intercepts 13 vessels of humanitarian flotilla heading for Gaza

 In India's Mumbai, the largest slum in Asia is for sale

 Landslide kills at least 15 bus passengers in northern India
AFRICA NEWS
Solar driven process extracts hydrogen fuel directly from air moisture

 Palladium filters could enable cheaper, more efficient generation of hydrogen fuel

 Solar hydrogen reimagined as a profitable clean chemical platform

 What Trump's Qatar security pledge means for Mideast
AFRICA NEWS
Canadian PM to visit White House to talk tariffs

 Trump talks up Canada trade deal chances with 'world-class' Carney

 Tokyo stocks hit new record as markets extend global rally

 Tokyo stocks soar on Takaichi win, Paris sinks as French PM resigns
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.