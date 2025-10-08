Dutch NGO rejects Burkina junta's claims of spying

The International and Safety Organisation (INSO) was responding a day after the country's Security Minister Mahamadou Sana accused its staff of "spying and treason".
"We categorically reject the allegations made regarding our activities in Burkina Faso and remain committed to doing everything in our power to secure the safe release of all our colleagues," it said in a statement.
Since July, the authorities have arrested eight staff members: a Frenchman, a French-Senegalese woman, a Czech man, a Malian and four Burkinabe nationals.
The group's director in Burkina Faso is among those being held, having been detained at the end of July.
The INSO, based in the Netherlands, specialises in safety for aid workers, providing security analyses for humanitarian organisations.
Sana in his comments Tuesday, alleged the group had "collected and passed on sensitive security information that could be detrimental to national security and the interests of Burkina Faso, to foreign powers".
Despite it having been banned from operating on July 31, some members had continued operating "covertly", he added.
In its statement Wednesday, the INSO said the authorities had been "fully aware of our work and mandate.
"We have operated in Burkina Faso since 2019, following requests to support NGOs there, and we are registered with relevant ministries in accordance with local laws," it added.
"Associating our work to strengthen humanitarian safety with intelligence work is not only false but will only serve to place aid workers at greater risk," it said.
Burkina Faso's military junta has turned away from the West and in particular former colonial master France since seizing power in a September 2022 coup.
Burkinabe authorities often repress dissent, notably within civil society and the media, claiming it as part of the battle against jihadist violence that has plagued the country for a decade.
Related Links
Africa News - Resources, Health, Food
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Biodegradable microplastics disrupt soil carbon balance and microbial life
Farming transformed mammal communities worldwide over 50,000 years
Extreme rains hit India's premier Darjeeling tea estates
'Veggie burgers' face grilling in EU parliament
Bangladesh deploys warships to protect prized hilsa fish
Deep-sea mining poses new threat to sharks, rays and ghost sharks
Pacific islands youth group wins prize for climate legal action
Satellite partnership advances AquaWatch water quality monitoring
Common inhalers carry heavy climate cost, study finds
Bonaire residents take Netherlands to court over climate
Is the EU on the retreat on climate?
Low bar, high hopes: China unveils new climate goals
Ultrafast stabilization of positive charges revealed in solar fuel catalyst
Next-generation LEDs and solar cells powered by new spinel-type sulfide semiconductor
Perovskite triple-junction solar cells move closer to ultra-high efficiency
Solar power leads the global energy transition as costs plunge to record lows
|
Bio-oil from agricultural and forest waste could help seal abandoned oil wells and store carbon
Pretreatment methods bring second-gen biofuels from oilcane closer to commercialization
Ash improves methane yield and fertilizer value in biogas systems
Rice researchers turn wasted data center heat into clean power
Rescuers scramble to deliver aid after deadly Nepal, India floods
Israel intercepts 13 vessels of humanitarian flotilla heading for Gaza
In India's Mumbai, the largest slum in Asia is for sale
Landslide kills at least 15 bus passengers in northern India
Solar driven process extracts hydrogen fuel directly from air moisture
Palladium filters could enable cheaper, more efficient generation of hydrogen fuel
Solar hydrogen reimagined as a profitable clean chemical platform
What Trump's Qatar security pledge means for Mideast
Canadian PM to visit White House to talk tariffs
Trump talks up Canada trade deal chances with 'world-class' Carney
Tokyo stocks hit new record as markets extend global rally
Tokyo stocks soar on Takaichi win, Paris sinks as French PM resigns
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters