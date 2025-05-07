Earth Science News
AFRICA NEWS
 Drone strike on Port Sudan navy base: army source
Drone strike on Port Sudan navy base: army source
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Port Sudan, Sudan (AFP) May 7, 2025

A drone attack targeted Sudan's biggest naval base on Wednesday, an army source told AFP, marking the fourth day the country's wartime capital has come under strikes.

"They (the drones) were met with anti-aircraft missiles," the source said on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to the media.

An AFP correspondent reported a series of explosions early Wednesday and then a cloud of smoke coming from the direction of the Flamingo base, just north of the city.

War has raged since April 2023 between Sudan's regular army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, which the government has called a "proxy" of the United Arab Emirates.

Port Sudan on the Red Sea coast had been a safe haven city, hosting hundreds of thousands of displaced people and United Nations offices, until Sunday when drone strikes blamed on the RSF began.

Drones struck across Port Sudan on Tuesday, hitting the main port, the city's main power station and the country's last functioning international civilian airport.

Nearly 600 kilometres (373 miles) south, "three drones attempted to strike airport facilities" in the eastern city of Kassala, near the border with Eritrea.

Eyewitnesses told AFP they could hear explosions from anti-aircraft missiles west of the city, which has also come under repeated attacks this week.

Since it began, the war has killed tens of thousands, uprooted 13 million and created the world's largest hunger and displacement crises.

The RSF has not commented on the attacks this week on Port Sudan, about 650 kilometres from its nearest known positions on the outskirts of the capital Khartoum.

Wednesday's attack comes a day after Sudan cut ties with the UAE, accusing it of supplying weapons used by the RSF to strike Port Sudan and declaring the Gulf country an "aggressor" state.

The UAE has long denied supporting the RSF, despite reports from UN experts, US politicians and international organisations.

The attacks on Port Sudan have raised fears of disruptions to humanitarian aid deliveries in Sudan, where famine has already been declared in some areas and nearly 25 million people are suffering dire food insecurity.

Nearly all aid into the country flows through Port Sudan, which the UN on Tuesday called "a lifeline for humanitarian operations", warning of more "human suffering in what is already the world's largest humanitarian crisis".

According to experts, the RSF has increasingly relied on drones since losing territory -- including nearly all of Khartoum in March -- in order to signal its reach and obstruct the army's supply lines.

The war has effectively split Sudan in two, with the army controlling the centre, north and east while the RSF holds nearly all of Darfur and parts of the south.

Related Links
 Africa News - Resources, Health, Food

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
AFRICA NEWS
Nigeria governors urge army to rethink anti-jihadist strategy
 Damaturu, Nigeria (AFP) May 1, 2025
 State governors in northeast Nigeria on Thursday called on government security forces to rethink their counter-insurgency strategy, after more than 100 people were killed last month in jihadist attacks. The region has seen an upsurge in Islamist militant attacks in recent weeks, reigniting a grinding conflict over the last 16 years that has left more than 40,000 dead and displaced two million. Governors from the states of Borno, Adamawa, Yobe, Gombe, Taraba and Bauchi met in the Yobe state capit ... read more
AFRICA NEWS
Vertical farming holds promise for high yield and lower environmental cost

 Startup helps farmers grow plant-based feed and fertilizer using wastewater

 Climate change takes spice from Indonesia clove farms

 Will the vegetables of the future be fortified using tiny needles?
AFRICA NEWS
The West's spring runoff is older than you think

 Exploring new frontiers in mineral extraction

 New Zealand, Phillippines sign troops deal in 'deteriorating' strategic environment

 Iraq farmers turn to groundwater to boost desert yields
AFRICA NEWS
Scientists team up to publish climate assessment gutted by Trump

 UK 'not ready' for effects of climate change, experts warn

 US climate assessment thrown into doubt as Trump dismisses authors

 US climate assessment in doubt as Trump dismisses authors
AFRICA NEWS
Saharan dust clouds pose growing risk to solar power stability across Europe

 Laminated structure boosts interface stability in inverted perovskite solar cells

 Saharan dust clouds cast uncertainty on Europe's solar power growth

 US solar tariffs could drive Asia transition boom
AFRICA NEWS
Bacteria breathe electricity unlocking bioenergy and clean tech potential

 Difficult energy transition looms without major EU investment in biomass

 Turning wood waste into ultra strong material

 Tunisian startup turns olive waste into clean energy
AFRICA NEWS
Crisis-hit Maldives secures $8.8bn Qatar investment

 10 dead, dozens hurt after boats capsize in China: state media

 Over 200 killed in at least 243 Myanmar military attacks since quake: UN

 Gazans struggling to survive as Israel plans for 'conquest'
AFRICA NEWS
'Bombshell' OPEC+ output hike hits oil price

 Shell net profit sinks 35% in first-quarter as oil prices fall

 Moss method revives Canadian oil well sites into carbon-storing peatlands

 US imposes sanctions to curb Iran oil despite talks
AFRICA NEWS
Stock markets gain as China mulls US tariff talks

 China says to welcome EU chiefs Costa, von der Leyen for visits

 Dollar recovers some losses, stocks mixed as traders eye tariff deals

 Philips turns in a profit but China, tariffs weigh
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.