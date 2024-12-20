Earth Science News
 DR Congo president makes changes at top of armed forces
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Kinshasa (AFP) Dec 20, 2024

President Felix Tshisekedi has replaced the army chief as part of a reshuffle within the armed forces who are battling a rebel advance in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Lieutenant general Jules Banza Mwilambue takes over at the head of the general staff of the armed forces, according to a decree signed Monday but read out on state television on Friday.

He replaces General Christian Tshiwewe, who becomes military adviser to the president.

Among other moves, the head of the military intelligence service, Demiap, Major General Christian Ndaywel has been appointed chief of staff of the land forces.

The changes come as the Congolese army battles to recover territory from M23 rebels in eastern North Kivu province.

Since 2021, the Rwanda-backed rebel militia has seized swathes of territory, displacing thousands and triggering a humanitarian crisis.

In recent days, the rebels have again advanced and are now only around 50 kilometres (31 miles) from the main town of Lubero and around 100 km from the town of Butembo, a key commercial hub in the region.

It followed the cancellation of a planned peace summit between the presidents of the DRC and Rwanda last Sunday over disagreements on the terms of a proposed peace deal.

