Burkina Faso releases 8 NGO members arrested for 'spying'

Burkina Faso's military junta, which seized power in a September 2022 coup, revoked the authorisation of 21 NGOs working in the country in July, including the Netherlands-based International NGO Safety Organisation (INSO).
"INSO welcomes the safe release of our colleagues, and appreciate the support that made this possible," the organisation said in a statement.
The arrests occurred from July but were only announced by the junta in early October.
INSO clarified Friday that its staff had been released at the end of October.
The eight members included a Frenchman, a French-Senegalese woman, a Czech man, a Malian and four Burkinabe nationals.
Burkinabe authorities had claimed INSO had collected and passed on sensitive security information about the country to foreign powers, and that its members continued to work covertly despite being banned.
INSO provides security analyses for other humanitarian organisations.
It had rejected the allegations of spying made against its staff and activities in Burkina Faso.
"As a humanitarian organisation we remain committed to supporting humanitarian organisations delivering aid safely to all those in need," it said Friday.
INSO has said it has operated in Burkina Faso since 2019 "following requests to support NGOs there" with the goal of strengthening humanitarian safety.
"We strive to uphold the humanitarian principles everywhere we work," it said Friday.
Burkinabe authorities often repress dissent, notably within civil society and the media, saying it is part of the battle against jihadist violence that has plagued the country for a decade.
Jihadists, who have pledged allegiance to Al-Qaeda or the Islamic State group, have continued to commit violence across swathes of the desert nation.
At the end of 2024, Burkina Faso's ally and neighbour Niger, ruled too by a military junta, had also revoked INSO's authorisation to operate on its territory.
Related Links
Africa News - Resources, Health, Food
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Kelp cost modeling tool for Maine seaweed farms reveals major savings options
Denmark targets farm nitrogen emissions to boost water quality
EU reaches accord on new generation of genetically modified crops
Cyclone turns Sri Lanka's tea mountains into death valley
Ozone catalysts mapped for safer water disinfection
Flood-hit Asia regions saw highest November rains since 2012: AFP analysis
Hydrogen plasma method cuts most CO2 from deep sea metal extraction
Reservoirs half as full as last year in drought-hit Tehran
Uzbek Muslims pray for rain amid severe drought
Mountain climate changes outpace predictions as review highlights billions at risk
Calcite deposit from southern Nevada cave reveals 580,000 years of climate history
Erdogan hails Australia deal as Turkey to host COP31 summit
Solar-powered gel delivers freshwater and recovers boron from seawater
Tin perovskite study points to more stable lead free solar cells
Vacuum annealing boosts efficiency and durability in organic solar cells
Solar cell defect analysis advances with new transient response technique
|
Carbon monoxide enables rapid atomic scale control for fuel cell catalysts
Singapore sets course for 'green' methanol ship fuel supplies
Methane conversion enabled by iron catalyst delivers pharmaceutical compounds
Illinois team creates aviation fuel from food waste with circular economy benefits
Indonesia bucks pressure to label floods national disaster
Survivors, families seek answers to deadly Hong Kong ferry disaster
To counter climate denial, UN scientists must be 'clear' about human role: IPCC chief
'No food': Indonesians scrounge for supplies after flood disaster
Norway to examine scenarios for post-oil economy
Israel, Qatar and US hold trilateral meeting in New York
Trump confirms call with Maduro, Caracas slams US maneuvers
Iran Guards warn US vessels during drill in Gulf
German president gets royal treatment on UK state visit
Markets mixed as traders struggle to hold Fed cut rally
Macron threatens China with tariffs over trade surplus
China's factory activity extends months-long slump
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters