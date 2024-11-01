Benin president says bulk of military not behind failed coup

"No significant segment of the army joined" the attempted coup of December 7, which saw a group of soldiers claim on national television that they had deposed the president, Talon told reporters.
The coup, which led to several deaths, was foiled within hours by the Beninese army, with swift support from neighbouring Nigeria and France.
Several mutineers, including their leader, lieutenant colonel Pascal Tigri, remain on the run.
Around 30 people, mostly military personnel, have since been detained and face prosecution for "treason", "murder" and an "attack on state security".
"This was not a coup d'etat but an attack," Talon said during a news conference at the presidency in the city of Cotonou.
"It takes much more for a coup d'etat. There was no popular support, no significant segment of the army joined it. The majority are not from the National Guard," he said, of those behind the attempted putsch.
"They took young soldiers in training from the Togbin base. Neither the command nor any sub-command of the Guard were involved," Talon added.
He said the attempted coup was the work of "thugs, small-scale terrorists encouraged by some political actors on the margins and outside".
Referring to the support Benin received in the wake of the coup attempt, Talon said that "a surgical strike was needed to neutralise the armoured vehicles they had taken possession of".
"Nigeria carried out two strikes at our request, within the framework of (regional West African bloc) ECOWAS to avoid loss of life.
"If we had used our own weapons, there would have been damage," he said.
"It is commendable that this type of attack is condemned," he said, referring to the intervention of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).
"You can have disagreements, but you must not encourage men to make this choice" of staging an attempt to remove their government, Talon said.
Referring to Tigri, Talon indicated that he had "left the camp in civilian clothes and in a vehicle".
His fellow putschists "were able to cross borders... we have contacted the relevant countries for them to send them to us".
Related Links
Africa News - Resources, Health, Food
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Kennedy's health movement turns on Trump administration over pesticides
Women sommeliers are cracking male-dominated wine world open
China to impose anti-dumping EU pork duties for five years
Ghostwriters, polo shirts, and the fall of a landmark pesticide study
Salt rejecting hydrogel design targets long life solar desalination
SAR11 ocean bacteria form distinct ecological teams across coastal and open waters
Weak La Nina reshapes Pacific sea levels and seasonal weather
US says Mexico agrees to water treaty obligations
Rain in Tehran brings relief from nationwide drought
US agency wipes climate change facts from website: reports
To counter climate denial, UN scientists must be 'clear' about human role: IPCC chief
Spire soil data to support conflict early warning in Ethiopias Somali Region
Bilayer tin oxide layer boosts back contact perovskite solar cell efficiency and stability
Acid treated carbon nanotubes raise efficiency and durability of flexible perovskite solar modules
Solar panels over crops ease heat stress for farmworkers
FEOC and the Black Ships: How America Is Replaying Gunboat Diplomacy Against Itself
|
Carbon monoxide enables rapid atomic scale control for fuel cell catalysts
Singapore sets course for 'green' methanol ship fuel supplies
Methane conversion enabled by iron catalyst delivers pharmaceutical compounds
Illinois team creates aviation fuel from food waste with circular economy benefits
Sri Lankan lawmakers to meet to fast-track cyclone aid
Indonesians reeling from flood devastation plea for global help
Former Iraqi president Salih picked as new UNHCR chief
HK fire death toll climbs to 160; UN troubled by Hong Kong clampdown after fire
ExxonMobil slows low-carbon investment push through 2030
Israel, Qatar and US hold trilateral meeting in New York
Lula orders road map to cut fossil-fuel use in Brazil
Iran Guards warn US vessels during drill in Gulf
Spain fines Airbnb 64 mn euros for posting banned properties
Asian markets retreat ahead of US jobs as tech worries weigh
China says retail sales growth hit three-year low in November
Asian markets drop with Wall St as tech fears revive
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters