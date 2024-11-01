Earth Science News
AFRICA NEWS
 Benin hunts soldiers behind failed coup

Benin hunts soldiers behind failed coup

by AFP Staff Writers
 Cotonou, Benin (AFP) Dec 9, 2025

Benin's military was Monday searching for fugitive soldiers behind a foiled coup attempt on the weekend that left several dead as other west African countries mobilised to offer military support.

At least a dozen plotters had been arrested and by Monday all hostages, including high-ranking officers, had been released, according to loyalist military sources.

The country's economic capital Cotonou was calm and traffic had returned to normal by Monday afternoon, AFP journalists saw -- a day after a group of soldiers had announced on national television they had ousted the president.

President Patrice Talon made his own TV appearance late Sunday, assuring the country that the situation was "completely under control".

Talon, 67, is due to hand over the reins of power in April after the maximum-allowed two terms leading Benin, which in recent years has been hit by jihadist violence in the north.

The Sunday coup attempt follows a spate of successful military takeovers in the region, including in Benin's northern neighbours Niger and Burkina Faso, as well as Mali, Guinea and, last month, Guinea-Bissau.

"Violent clashes" erupted between the coup plotters and the Republican Guard at Talon's Cotonou residence, resulting in "casualties on both sides", according to the government.

The dead included the wife of the president's military chief of staff General Bertin Bada.

Benin called on the swift help of neighbouring Nigeria, which said late Sunday it had carried out military strikes on Cotonou and deployed troops.

West African regional bloc ECOWAS has also announced military support for Benin, but a meeting scheduled to take place in Abidjan on Monday was cancelled. The bloc had threatened intervention during Niger's 2023 coup but ultimately did not act.

A military source told AFP on Monday that they were "not in a position to say how many" people were implicated in the coup attempt, "nor how many are currently on the run", but it was "presumed that many of them have fled" to the countryside.

"The search continues," the source said, adding that "there have been arrests".

Other sources told AFP there had been around a dozen arrests, but that coup leader Lieutenant Colonel Pascal Tigri was on the run.

All hostages have meanwhile been "released", according to the military source.

Two senior Beninese officers, Chief of army staff Abou Issa and army chief Colonel Faizou Gomina, had been taken hostage but were released overnight.

- 'Prioritise dialogue' -

In his address late Sunday, Talon said the country had "stood firm" and "cleared the last pockets of resistance".

In Cotonou, the road to the presidential residence was closed Monday afternoon, and military tanks were seen elsewhere in the city.

The Economic Community of West African States said troops from Ghana, Ivory Coast, Nigeria and Sierra Leone were being deployed to Benin to help the government "preserve constitutional order".

The regional bloc, along with the United Nations, former colonial power France and the African Union, has condemned the coup attempt.

Under Benin's constitution, Talon is not permitted to run for a third term but his designated successor, Finance Minister Romuald Wadagni, is considered a favourite for the presidential election in April.

The main opposition Democrats party has been excluded from the ballot on the grounds that its candidate did not have sufficient sponsors.

In a statement seen by AFP on Monday, the party said it "rejects any seizure of power by force and strongly condemns these acts that do not honour our country".

"This heinous and tragic event once again highlights the need for all political actors in our country to prioritise dialogue," it stated.

Although hailed for spurring economic growth, Talon is accused by critics of authoritarianism in a country once praised for its democratic dynamism.

Benin's political history has been marked by several coups and attempted coups since its independence from France in 1960.

'Several' deaths in thwarted Benin coup: government
Cotonou, Benin (AFP) Dec 9, 2025 - Several people died in Benin during a thwarted coup attempt on the weekend, the west African country's government announced Monday after an emergency cabinet meeting.

Early Sunday, "violent clashes" erupted between the coup plotters and the Republican Guard at the Cotonou residence of President Patrice Talon, resulting in "casualties on both sides", according to the government.

Among the dead was the wife of the president's military chief-of-staff General Bertin Bada.

Some coup plotters remained at large late Monday with as many as a dozen arrested.

"The small group of soldiers who organised the mutiny planned to remove the president of the republic from office, to subjugate the Republic's institutions and to challenge the established order," said the government's secretary general, Edouard Ouin-Ouro, according to cabinet meeting minutes.

"They initially attempted to neutralise or kidnap certain generals and senior army officers," he added.

The plotters, who staged their mutiny at the Togbin base in the capital, according to the government, abducted Sunday night the chief of staff of the National Guard, Faizou Gomina, and also General Abou Issa, army chief of staff.

Both men were eventually released in Tchaourou, a central city located more than 350 km (215 miles) from Cotonou.

The army "surrounded the Togbin base" on Sunday, where "targeted, surgical airstrikes were then carried out, without exposing surrounding neighbourhoods" to danger, the government said.

Benin says it received military assistance for the strikes from the Nigerian army and from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which announced the deployment of soldiers from four countries in the region.

Those troops are "currently housed" at the Togbin base, which "has been retaken," according to Ouin-Ouro.

"This operation was carried out successfully, without loss of life," and "the last attackers ... fled," the government stated.

Related Links
 Africa News - Resources, Health, Food

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
AFRICA NEWS
Benin president says situation 'under control' after coup attempt
 Cotonou, Benin (AFP) Dec 8, 2025
 Benin's president said the "situation is completely under control" in his country after the government thwarted an attempted coup thanks to loyalist soldiers with support from Nigerian forces. A group of soldiers announced Sunday on state television that they had ousted President Patrice Talon. That sparked a swift response from loyal army forces, joined by air strikes and troop deployments from neighbouring Nigeria. Beninese military and security sources said around a dozen soldiers had bee ... read more
AFRICA NEWS
Ghostwriters, polo shirts, and the fall of a landmark pesticide study

 Denmark targets farm nitrogen emissions to boost water quality

 EU reaches accord on new generation of genetically modified crops

 Robotic model boosts success rate for tomato picking
AFRICA NEWS
Norway postpones deep-sea mining activities for four years

 Sea-floor animals decrease nearly 40% in deep-sea mining zone: study

 Flood-hit Asia regions saw highest November rains since 2012: AFP analysis

 Hydrogen plasma method cuts most CO2 from deep sea metal extraction
AFRICA NEWS
To counter climate denial, UN scientists must be 'clear' about human role: IPCC chief

 Uzbek Muslims pray for rain amid severe drought

 Global coastal settlements shift inland as climate risks rise

 Mountain climate changes outpace predictions as review highlights billions at risk
AFRICA NEWS
Solar-powered gel delivers freshwater and recovers boron from seawater

 Tin perovskite study points to more stable lead free solar cells

 Chalcogenide semiconductors push solar fuel systems toward low cost CO2 conversion

 Vacuum annealing boosts efficiency and durability in organic solar cells
AFRICA NEWS
Carbon monoxide enables rapid atomic scale control for fuel cell catalysts

 Singapore sets course for 'green' methanol ship fuel supplies

 Methane conversion enabled by iron catalyst delivers pharmaceutical compounds

 Illinois team creates aviation fuel from food waste with circular economy benefits
AFRICA NEWS
New landslide warnings issued as Sri Lanka cyclone toll hits 627; Recovery plans unveiled

 Italy's Meloni defends migrant deal with Albania

 Indonesia bucks pressure to label floods national disaster

 Sri Lanka doubles troops for flood disaster recovery
AFRICA NEWS
Norway to examine scenarios for post-oil economy

 Israel, Qatar and US hold trilateral meeting in New York

 Iran Guards warn US vessels during drill in Gulf

 Fighting intensifies in oil-rich southern Sudan
AFRICA NEWS
Markets mostly up as traders prepare for expected US rate cut

 German president gets royal treatment on UK state visit

 Markets mixed as traders struggle to hold Fed cut rally

 Macron threatens China with tariffs over trade surplus
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.