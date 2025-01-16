Earth Science News
AFRICA NEWS
 Armies, jihadists kill civilians 'with impunity' in W.Africa: HRW
Armies, jihadists kill civilians 'with impunity' in W.Africa: HRW
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Abidjan (AFP) Jan 16, 2025

Jihadist groups and national armies have been killing civilians across west Africa with "impunity" in the past two years, Human Rights Watch said on Thursday.

The worst affected countries were Burkina Faso and Mali, both riven by armed groups and led by officers who took power in military coups, an annual report published by the rights group said.

"Armed groups and government forces in West Africa have committed atrocities with impunity in 2024," the HRW report said.

Burkina Faso's army and volunteer fighters had killed at least a thousand civilians in the first half of 2024, HRW said, citing figures from conflict monitoring group ACLED.

Neighbouring Mali's security forces and their mercenary allies from Russia's paramilitary Wagner group were likewise responsible for "serious human rights violations against civilians as part of counterinsurgency operations against abusive Islamist armed groups".

Mali's armed forces and its allies were responsible for 1,021 civilian deaths between January 1 and October 11, said HRW, again citing ACLED figures.

That nearly doubled the toll from 2023, when 632 people died.

The Malian junta systematically denies any accusations of abuses by the army.

Meanwhile, the desert borderlands straddling junta-led Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger have become the scene of attacks by armed groups linked to the Islamic State and Al-Qaeda, the report added.

Niger's neighbour Nigeria has not been spared jihadist and army violence, with HRW reporting numerous kidnappings and murderous attacks on civilians by Boko Haram and its Islamic State-aligned splinter group, Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

The rights group also pointed to two air strikes carried out by the Nigerian army in December 2023 and September 2024, supposedly targeting "bandits" and which killed 85 and 24 people respectively.

"Civilians have borne the brunt of the fighting between government forces and armed groups," said Mausi Segun, Africa director at Human Rights Watch.

"The authorities in Nigeria and the Sahel used unchecked power to commit rights violations with impunity," Segun said.

Related Links
 Africa News - Resources, Health, Food

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
AFRICA NEWS
Sudan army denies involvement in Al-Jazira state civilian assaults
 Port Sudan, Sudan (AFP) Jan 14, 2025
 Sudan's army denied on Tuesday any involvement in assaults against civilians in the central state of Al-Jazira, after rights groups accused it and allied militias of killing 13 people, including two children. The Emergency Lawyers, who have been documenting human rights abuses during the 20-month war between the army and rival paramilitaries, said the attacks in Um Al-Qura in eastern Al-Jazira began last week as the army advanced through the state. On Saturday, the military recaptured the state ... read more
AFRICA NEWS
Crop switching boosts climate resilience in Chinese agriculture

 Poland ramps up controls amid foot-and-mouth outbreak in Germany

 Herbicide under US scrutiny over potential Parkinson's link

 Climate fee on food could cut greenhouse gas emissions in agriculture and support social equity
AFRICA NEWS
Quake-stricken Vanuatu heads to polls in snap election

 Kazakhstan says part of Aral Sea has nearly doubled in volume

 Kazakhstan says northern Aral Sea now has nearly 50% more water

 Tunisian rehab barge offers hope for vulnerable sea turtles
AFRICA NEWS
UK police charge two after Darwin's grave targeted

 Dutch police detain hundreds at climate protest

 2024 hottest recorded year, crossed global warming limit

 2024 warmest year on record for mainland US: agency
AFRICA NEWS
Light flexible and radiation resistant organic solar cells for space

 Biophotovoltaics: a step forward in sustainable energy technology

 Floating solar panels could advance US energy goals

 Research explores wildfire smoke's effect on solar power generation across US
AFRICA NEWS
Breakthrough process converts CO2 and electricity into protein-rich food

 The biobattery that needs to be fed

 Breakthrough in sustainable energy with photochemical water oxidation

 Significant progress in engineering biology for clean energy
AFRICA NEWS
Humanity has opened 'Pandora's box of ills,' UN chief warns

 Canadian insurers face record costs from 2024 extreme weather

 'Afraid to live here': urban Bolivia's death-defying homes

 Survivors count the mental cost of Los Angeles fires
AFRICA NEWS
Methane leaks from Nord Stream pipeline blasts revised up: studies

 BP nears deals for oil fields, curbs on gas flaring in Iraq

 Green hydrogen faces critical challenges in bridging ambition and reality

 Nord Stream methane release highlights scale of emissions
AFRICA NEWS
How Beijing is seeking to jump-start wavering economy

 China blasts US forced labour claims as 'groundless' after import ban

 Asian stocks follow Wall St higher on welcome US inflation data

 Equities mixed as US inflation, China data loom
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.