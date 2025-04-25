Earth Science News
AFRICA NEWS
 AU Somalia mission says needs 8,000 more peacekeepers
AU Somalia mission says needs 8,000 more peacekeepers
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Nairobi (AFP) April 25, 2025

The African peacekeeping mission in Somalia requires an additional 8,000 troops, even as Burundi is expected to withdraw its contingent, a statement from military heads from troop-contributing countries said on Friday.

The African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) is tasked with combating the Al-Shabaab Islamist group, whose attacks are stoking fears of a jihadist resurgence in the Horn of Africa nation.

But Burundi's planned pull-out, which diplomatic sources told AFP was triggered by a spat with Mogadishu over the state of its soldiers' equipment, would deprive the mission of around one-fifth of its current manpower.

Envoys from Djibouti, Ethiopia, Egypt, Kenya, Uganda, Somalia, the African Union and multilateral organisations held a three-day meeting in Uganda this week to discuss the security situation in Somalia and the progress of AUSSOM.

In a statement the officials said insufficient troops had created security gaps "resulting into the resurgence of Al-Shaabab (AS) taking control of significant territory in both Middle and Lower Shabelle".

"As a consequence both Jowhar and Mogadishu are under imminent threat by AS (Al-Shabaab)," the statement said.

Somalia has long struggled with the violent Islamist insurgency, although the Al-Qaeda-linked group had been forced onto the defensive in 2022 and 2023 by Somali forces backed by African Union-led peacekeepers.

Recent attacks in key towns have provoked worries of the organisation's resurgence, with the militants targeting President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's convoy in capital Mogadishu in March.

- 'Lack of respect' -

The security representatives recommended "an additional 8,000 to AUSSOM Troops to address the current security situation in Somalia so as not to roll back the hard-earned gains".

The mission, which replaced the previous ATMIS deployment, currently has 11,146 soldiers.

But the withdrawal of Burundi troops with no prospect of replacement "will create more gaps and exacerbate the already deteriorating situation", the statement added.

Somalia and Burundi have been at loggerheads over the number of troops Burundi should contribute to the mission, with Mogadishu requesting only around 1,000 Burundian soldiers -- far below Burundi's proposal of 2,000.

According to an African diplomat speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity Somalia "felt that Burundi was not sufficiently equipped for such a large number of soldiers".

"Our government saw the Somali proposal as a lack of consideration, a lack of respect when you consider the sacrifices Burundi has made to bring peace back to Somalia," a senior Burundian official also speaking on condition of anonymity told AFP.

A statement by the AU dated April 15 and seen by AFP instructed the UN office in Somalia to facilitate the repatriation of Burundi's contingent.

The envoys also addressed the significant financial challenges facing the mission, urging international partners to address the deficit of $96 million for ATMIS and $60 million to cover four months of AUSSOM -- which has been in operation since January.

Related Links
 Africa News - Resources, Health, Food

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
AFRICA NEWS
China and Kenya pledge to upgrade ties, oppose tariffs
 Beijing (AFP) April 24, 2025
 China and Kenya agreed on Thursday to boost ties to a new level and oppose trade barriers, following talks between President Xi Jinping and his Kenyan counterpart William Ruto in Beijing. Relations between Beijing and Nairobi will be upgraded to a "China-Kenya community with a shared future for the new era", Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported after the two leaders met during Ruto's state visit. Africa is vital to China's Belt and Road overseas infrastructure project, launched in 2013, wit ... read more
AFRICA NEWS
Indonesia food plan risks 'world's largest' deforestation

 Saudi 'city of roses' offers fragrant reminder of desert's beauty

 Iraq farmers turn to groundwater to boost desert yield

 Chinese tea hub branches into coffee as tastes change
AFRICA NEWS
China says US deep-sea mining plan 'violates international law'

 UK water sector faces massive upgrade costs

 NASA deploys UAVSAR flights to map snowmelt and refine water resource forecasting

 Coral reefs pushed to brink as bleaching crisis worsens
AFRICA NEWS
Early holiday, more fans: Philippines schools adapt to climate change

 Don't make 'disappointing' retreat on climate, COP30 CEO urges EU

 Trump scraps US office on climate diplomacy

 Morocco volunteers on Sahara clean-up mission
AFRICA NEWS
In US, saving money is top reason to embrace solar power

 China says wind and solar energy capacity exceeds thermal for first time

 Politecnico di Milano explores global potential of agrivoltaics for land use harmony

 US to impose new duties on solar imports from Southeast Asia
AFRICA NEWS
Difficult energy transition looms without major EU investment in biomass

 Turning wood waste into ultra strong material

 Tunisian startup turns olive waste into clean energy

 Airlines cast doubt on EU sustainable fuel targets
AFRICA NEWS
Four dead, 13 injured in Algeria landslide

 Vietnam village starts over with climate defences after landslide

 Thailand to test disaster alerts after quake criticism

 Second Fukushima debris removal trial complete
AFRICA NEWS
Iran slams 'hostile' US sanctions ahead of new talks

 Just Stop Oil activist group holds final march

 More than 80,000 litres of oil spilled around a barge on Danube in Serbia

 White House gives update on fight against Houthi 'band of pirates'
AFRICA NEWS
China says no talks with US, despite Trump claim; China's top leaders pledge support

 Trump seeks 'fair deal' with China but pathway unclear

 Chinese business in Vietnam struggles with Trump tariffs uncertainty

 TikTok videos exploit trade war to sell fake luxury goods
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.