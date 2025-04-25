AU Somalia mission says needs 8,000 more peacekeepers



by AFP Staff Writers



Nairobi (AFP) April 25, 2025



The African peacekeeping mission in Somalia requires an additional 8,000 troops, even as Burundi is expected to withdraw its contingent, a statement from military heads from troop-contributing countries said on Friday.

The African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) is tasked with combating the Al-Shabaab Islamist group, whose attacks are stoking fears of a jihadist resurgence in the Horn of Africa nation.

But Burundi's planned pull-out, which diplomatic sources told AFP was triggered by a spat with Mogadishu over the state of its soldiers' equipment, would deprive the mission of around one-fifth of its current manpower.

Envoys from Djibouti, Ethiopia, Egypt, Kenya, Uganda, Somalia, the African Union and multilateral organisations held a three-day meeting in Uganda this week to discuss the security situation in Somalia and the progress of AUSSOM.

In a statement the officials said insufficient troops had created security gaps "resulting into the resurgence of Al-Shaabab (AS) taking control of significant territory in both Middle and Lower Shabelle".

"As a consequence both Jowhar and Mogadishu are under imminent threat by AS (Al-Shabaab)," the statement said.

Somalia has long struggled with the violent Islamist insurgency, although the Al-Qaeda-linked group had been forced onto the defensive in 2022 and 2023 by Somali forces backed by African Union-led peacekeepers.

Recent attacks in key towns have provoked worries of the organisation's resurgence, with the militants targeting President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's convoy in capital Mogadishu in March.

- 'Lack of respect' -

The security representatives recommended "an additional 8,000 to AUSSOM Troops to address the current security situation in Somalia so as not to roll back the hard-earned gains".

The mission, which replaced the previous ATMIS deployment, currently has 11,146 soldiers.

But the withdrawal of Burundi troops with no prospect of replacement "will create more gaps and exacerbate the already deteriorating situation", the statement added.

Somalia and Burundi have been at loggerheads over the number of troops Burundi should contribute to the mission, with Mogadishu requesting only around 1,000 Burundian soldiers -- far below Burundi's proposal of 2,000.

According to an African diplomat speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity Somalia "felt that Burundi was not sufficiently equipped for such a large number of soldiers".

"Our government saw the Somali proposal as a lack of consideration, a lack of respect when you consider the sacrifices Burundi has made to bring peace back to Somalia," a senior Burundian official also speaking on condition of anonymity told AFP.

A statement by the AU dated April 15 and seen by AFP instructed the UN office in Somalia to facilitate the repatriation of Burundi's contingent.

The envoys also addressed the significant financial challenges facing the mission, urging international partners to address the deficit of $96 million for ATMIS and $60 million to cover four months of AUSSOM -- which has been in operation since January.

