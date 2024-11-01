200 W.African troops aiding Benin in post-coup 'clean-up': govt

The small west African nation was rocked by a failed putsch Sunday, which saw Nigeria, France and Ivory Coast mobilise in support of the civilian government.
"There are currently around 200 soldiers present, who came to lend a hand at the end of the day to the Beninese defence and security forces as part of the sweep and clean-up operation," Olushegun Adjadi Bakari told reporters at a press conference in the Nigerian capital.
According to an Ivorian security source, fifty troops were sent by Abidjan as part of the deployment, which regional bloc ECOWAS has said will also include soldiers from Ghana and Sierra Leone.
Nigeria said its soldiers had reached Benin on Sunday. ECOWAS has not made public the total number of troops expected.
The head of Benin's republican guard told AFP that French special forces also provided support.
Bakari said that by the time the Beninese forces called for help, the coup "was already a failure".
"They started the coup around 3 a.m. They attacked the president's house around 3 a.m. And our national defence force, they blocked them," Bakari told reporters on the sidelines of an ongoing ECOWAS summit in Abuja.
"When we started discussions for the intervention of Nigeria and the others, under ECOWAS protocol, our military already pushed them back," he said. "It was already a failure, the coup."
The Nigerian air force was called in to dislodge alleged putschists holed up in a military camp in a heavily populated area of Cotonou, with Beninese commanders worried that a gunfight could leave civilian casualties.
"President Talon requested aerial support from Nigeria to ensure we can have a surgical impact, destroy the armoured vehicles they have in this military barracks and ensure they cannot get out to take over the airport, et cetera," Bakari said.
He added how long the ECOWAS troops will stay will be decided "in the coming days".
"Their presence is in tight collaboration with Beninese defence and security forces," he said.
Benin police arrest former defence minister: sources
Cotonou, Benin (AFP) Dec 12, 2025 - Benin's former defence minister and prominent opposition figure, Candide Azannai, was arrested Friday in the economic capital Cotonou, a police source and one of his associates told AFP.
It is unclear whether his detention is linked to Sunday's foiled coup attempt by the army. Authorities have yet to release an official list of suspects.
Azannai condemned the coup attempt in a Facebook statement on Wednesday but also denounced attempts to "exploit the criminal events... for the purpose of seizing power through manipulation and intimidation of dissenting voices and critical political opinions".
The police source, who requested anonymity, gave no details on the reasons behind the arrest, nor the location where Azannai is being held.
A close associate confirmed the arrest, adding they had "no information" about the motive.
A key political figure and outspoken critic of President Patrice Talon, Azannai helped bring him to power in 2016 before breaking with him and joining the opposition.
Talon has been praised for Benin's economic development, but critics say he has become increasingly autocratic.
He is due to reach the end of his second term in 2026, the maximum allowed by the constitution.
Related Links
Africa News - Resources, Health, Food
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Ghostwriters, polo shirts, and the fall of a landmark pesticide study
Denmark targets farm nitrogen emissions to boost water quality
EU reaches accord on new generation of genetically modified crops
Robotic model boosts success rate for tomato picking
Wave kills four in Spain's Tenerife
Norway postpones deep-sea mining activities for four years
Mexico president confident of deal with US on water dispute
Study says African penguins starved en masse off South Africa
To counter climate denial, UN scientists must be 'clear' about human role: IPCC chief
Spire soil data to support conflict early warning in Ethiopias Somali Region
Uzbek Muslims pray for rain amid severe drought
Global coastal settlements shift inland as climate risks rise
Chalcogenide semiconductors push solar fuel systems toward low cost CO2 conversion
Overview Energy debuts airborne power beaming milestone for space based solar power
Tin perovskite study points to more stable lead free solar cells
Carbon nanotube films boost flexible perovskite solar module performance
|
Carbon monoxide enables rapid atomic scale control for fuel cell catalysts
Singapore sets course for 'green' methanol ship fuel supplies
Methane conversion enabled by iron catalyst delivers pharmaceutical compounds
Illinois team creates aviation fuel from food waste with circular economy benefits
New landslide warnings issued as Sri Lanka cyclone toll hits 627; Recovery plans unveiled
HK fire death toll climbs to 160; UN troubled by Hong Kong clampdown after fire
Sri Lanka doubles troops for flood disaster recovery
To counter climate denial, UN scientists must be 'clear' about human role: IPCC chief
Lula orders road map to cut fossil-fuel use in Brazil
ExxonMobil slows low-carbon investment push through 2030
Israel, Qatar and US hold trilateral meeting in New York
Iran Guards warn US vessels during drill in Gulf
Stocks in retreat as traders eye Fed decision, tech earnings
EU says to boost import controls as Mercosur deadline looms
Bleak year for German engineering firms amid US, China turmoil
China's consumer prices picked up pace in November
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters