Earth Science News
AFRICA NEWS
 Ivory Coast ruling party set for election landslide: early results

Ivory Coast ruling party set for election landslide: early results

by AFP Staff Writers
 Abidjan (AFP) Dec 28, 2025

The ruling party in Ivory Coast was headed for a landslide victory in parliamentary elections, according to early results announced Sunday which already credit it with an outright majority in the national assembly.

The voting, carried out on Saturday, was marked by a poor turn-out following a boycott call by opposition parties.

The election came two months after 83-year-old Alassane Ouattara won a presidential ballot that extended his 14-year rule.

The Independent Electoral Commission (CEI) said early on Sunday the provisional participation rate was 32.34 percent, lower than the previous legislative elections in 2021 when turnout was 37.88 percent.

More than eight million people were registered to vote for members of the national assembly, where lawmakers from the ruling RHDP party already hold a majority.

With results in from nearly two thirds of the 255 contested parliamentary seats Sunday evening, the RHDP already had the 128 deputies needed for an absolute majority.

The party even did well in the south and west of the country where the opposition had strongholds.

Its candidates in the new poll included Prime Minister Robert Beugre Mambe.

Tene Birahima Ouattara, a brother of the president and defence minister, won in the Abobo district of Abidjan, the economic capital.

The PPA-CI party of former president Laurent Gbagbo, who was banned from the presidential vote because of a criminal conviction, boycotted the legislative election.

About 20 members of his party were standing, however, as independent candidates.

The 255-seat national assembly is voted in every five years.

In October, Ouattara won with nearly 90 percent of votes cast in an election in which most opposition figures were excluded.

Related Links
 Africa News - Resources, Health, Food

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
AFRICA NEWS
200 W.African troops aiding Benin in post-coup 'clean-up': govt
 Abuja (AFP) Dec 11, 2025
 Some 200 Nigerian and Ivorian troops are in Benin as part of a security mission supporting the government after a weekend coup attempt, the country's foreign minister said Thursday. The small west African nation was rocked by a failed putsch Sunday, which saw Nigeria, France and Ivory Coast mobilise in support of the civilian government. "There are currently around 200 soldiers present, who came to lend a hand at the end of the day to the Beninese defence and security forces as part of the sweep ... read more
AFRICA NEWS
Black carbon from straw burning limits antibiotic resistance in plastic mulched fields

 EU proposes indefinite approval for some pesticides

 China to impose anti-dumping EU pork duties for five years

 Women sommeliers are cracking male-dominated wine world open
AFRICA NEWS
Viral resistant bacteria still help drive deep ocean carbon transport

 Neural network sharpens satellite ocean color in complex coastal waters

 Salt rejecting hydrogel design targets long life solar desalination

 SAR11 ocean bacteria form distinct ecological teams across coastal and open waters
AFRICA NEWS
How Climate Policies that Incentivize and Penalize Can Drive the Clean Energy Transition

 Turkmenistan's battle against desert sand

 Trump administration plans to dismantle leading climate center

 Rain in Tehran brings relief from nationwide drought
AFRICA NEWS
NUS team boosts durability of vapor deposited perovskite silicon tandem solar cells

 Introducing the SEVEN Class A Thermopile Pyranometer

 Bilayer tin oxide layer boosts back contact perovskite solar cell efficiency and stability

 Acid treated carbon nanotubes raise efficiency and durability of flexible perovskite solar modules
AFRICA NEWS
Biochar layer boosts hydrogen rich gas yields from corn straw

 Carbon monoxide enables rapid atomic scale control for fuel cell catalysts

 Singapore sets course for 'green' methanol ship fuel supplies

 Methane conversion enabled by iron catalyst delivers pharmaceutical compounds
AFRICA NEWS
Economic losses from natural disasters down by a third in 2025: Swiss Re

 Indonesians reeling from flood devastation plea for global help

 Spain to set up national climate shelter network: PM

 Former Iraqi president Salih picked as new UNHCR chief
AFRICA NEWS
Hydrogen plays part in global warming: study

 ExxonMobil slows low-carbon investment push through 2030

 Israel, Qatar and US hold trilateral meeting in New York

 Lula orders road map to cut fossil-fuel use in Brazil
AFRICA NEWS
US halts imports of Chinese-made tires from Serbia over alleged forced labour

 Asian markets rise as US inflation eases, Micron soothes tech fears

 Spain fines Airbnb 64 mn euros for posting banned properties

 Asian markets retreat ahead of US jobs as tech worries weigh
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.