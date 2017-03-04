Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
  Earth Science News  




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















AFRICA NEWS
Senegal and Gambia announce new era of ties
 by Staff Writers
 Dakar (AFP) March 4, 2017


Gambia's Barrow allows coup plotters back into army
Banjul, Gambia (AFP) March 4, 2017 - Gambian President Adama Barrow has allowed six soldiers convicted of plotting a coup against former leader Yahya Jammeh back into the armed forces, a military source told AFP Saturday.

Jammeh survived several coup attempts in his 22-year rule, with one of the most serious arising in 2014 when mutinous soldiers attempted to take control of the presidential palace while he was out of the country.

"The military high command has in consultation with President Adama Barrow reinstated Lt Buba Sanneh, Private Modou Njie, Lt Sarjo Jarju, Captain Abdoulie Jobe, Lt Amadou Sowe and Buba Bojang in the army," the high-level source who requested anonymity told AFP.

All six men were convicted and sentenced by a military court in April 2015, with three given death sentences. Their appeals were still pending with the country's Supreme Court when Barrow granted them amnesty last month.

The six men have already begun work, the source added.

The December 30, 2014 coup attempt saw a group of heavily armed men storm the presidential palace in Banjul before being repelled by forces loyal to Jammeh.

Jammeh is now living in exile in Equatorial Guinea after losing a December election to Barrow.

He refused to recognise the result of the historic polls until the threat of west African military intervention to remove him forced the mercurial leader from power.

Senegal and The Gambia on Saturday affirmed a "new dynamic" between the two countries since the fall of former Gambian leader Yahya Jammeh, and vowed to strengthen economic and military co-operation.

New President Adama Barrow has described French-speaking Senegal, which almost entirely surrounds his Anglophone nation, as The Gambia's "best friend", breaking with fractious years under his predecessor Yahya Jammeh.

Barrow's three-day visit to Senegal at the invitation of President Macky Sall wound up on Saturday and was his first foreign outing since becoming president in January.

An agreement was signed to work together on tourism, a key industry for both nations, according to a joint statement issued at the end of a series of meetings between the two heads of state.

Greater defence co-operation was also agreed as The Gambia attempts to reform its army, and as Senegalese troops remain on Gambian soil to assure security while suspected Jammeh loyalists are investigated.

Sall and Barrow also agreed for top Gambian and Senegalese officials to meet every six months to discuss ties, the statement added.

The two west African nations already share deep cultural ties and most families have relatives living in both countries, but Jammeh was long accused of supporting Senegalese separatist rebels and of blocking a bridge project over the River Gambia.

AFRICA NEWS
Mozambique truce extended by two months
 Maputo (AFP) March 3, 2017
 Mozambican opposition leader Afonso Dhlakama on Friday extended a truce between his rebel Renamo group and the government and said peace talks would resume next week. The move prolongs a truce that Renamo fighters announced unilaterally the day before Christmas last year. It has been observed with only minor breaches, according to Dhlakama. "We will extend the truce by 60 days to allow u ... read more
Related Links
 Africa News - Resources, Health, Food
Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

AFRICA NEWS
Hand-picked specialty crops 'ripe' for precision agriculture techniques

 Researchers propose using CRISPR to accelerate plant domestication

 Magic cover crop carpet

 Colombia's 'drug triangle' puts hope in chocolate
AFRICA NEWS
Underwater mountains help ocean water rise from abyss

 More bang for the buck

 Syrian farmers fear IS to flood villages near Euphrates

 First direct measurements of Pacific seabed sediments reveal strong methane source
AFRICA NEWS
Bringing water to Kenya's drought-stricken wildlife

 Trump team divided over Paris climate agreement

 Just how early is spring arriving in your neighborhood

 Somali president declares 'national disaster' over drought
AFRICA NEWS
King County Metro signs Urban Solar on for rare 10 year contract

 DuPont Photovoltaic Solutions Introduces New Solamet

 SOVENTIX developing solar parks of up to 140 megawatts in Alberta, Canada

 meeco installed biggest solar energy plant in Zimbabwe
AFRICA NEWS
New materials could turn water into the fuel of the future

 Novel 3-D manufacturing leads to highly complex, bio-like materials

 Light-driven reaction converts carbon dioxide into fuel

 New polymer additive could revolutionize plastics recycling
AFRICA NEWS
War-scarred Syrian children may be 'lost to trauma': aid group

 115 migrants rescued, 25 missing: Libya navy

 Thousands flee anti-IS offensives in Iraq and Syria

 Haitians' ire over carnival spending amid hurricane's ruins
AFRICA NEWS
Coming soon: Oil spill-mapping swarms of flying drones

 Oil prices face pressure over slowing China

 OPEC not entirely in compliance with production deal

 Russia defers questions on Crimean oil and gas
AFRICA NEWS
White House's Navarro: trade deficit threat to national security

 WTO faces first attack from US under Trump

 China trims GDP target, citing severe challenges

 Financial risks hang over China legislature meeting



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement