Senegal and Gambia announce new era of ties

|
|
|
by Staff Writers
Dakar (AFP) March 4, 2017
Senegal and The Gambia on Saturday affirmed a "new dynamic" between the two countries since the fall of former Gambian leader Yahya Jammeh, and vowed to strengthen economic and military co-operation.
New President Adama Barrow has described French-speaking Senegal, which almost entirely surrounds his Anglophone nation, as The Gambia's "best friend", breaking with fractious years under his predecessor Yahya Jammeh.
Barrow's three-day visit to Senegal at the invitation of President Macky Sall wound up on Saturday and was his first foreign outing since becoming president in January.
An agreement was signed to work together on tourism, a key industry for both nations, according to a joint statement issued at the end of a series of meetings between the two heads of state.
Greater defence co-operation was also agreed as The Gambia attempts to reform its army, and as Senegalese troops remain on Gambian soil to assure security while suspected Jammeh loyalists are investigated.
Sall and Barrow also agreed for top Gambian and Senegalese officials to meet every six months to discuss ties, the statement added.
The two west African nations already share deep cultural ties and most families have relatives living in both countries, but Jammeh was long accused of supporting Senegalese separatist rebels and of blocking a bridge project over the River Gambia.
Maputo (AFP) March 3, 2017
Mozambican opposition leader Afonso Dhlakama on Friday extended a truce between his rebel Renamo group and the government and said peace talks would resume next week. The move prolongs a truce that Renamo fighters announced unilaterally the day before Christmas last year. It has been observed with only minor breaches, according to Dhlakama. "We will extend the truce by 60 days to allow u ... read more
Related Links
Africa News - Resources, Health, Food
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement