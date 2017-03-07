Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
  Earth Science News  




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















AFRICA NEWS
PM hails Ben Guerdane battle as Tunisia 'turning point'
 by Staff Writers
 Ben Guerdane, Tunisia (AFP) March 7, 2017


The battle against jihadists in Ben Guerdane a year ago was a "turning point" for Tunisia, Prime Minister Youssef Chahed said on Tuesday during a visit to commemorate the anniversary.

Jihadist groups mounted a coordinated assault on security installations in the town on the border with Libya last March 7, aiming to win over residents and establish an "emirate" of the Islamic State jihadist group, according to Tunisia's authorities.

At least 55 assailants were killed, along with 13 members of the security forces and seven civilians.

Tunisia, which was the target of several IS attacks in 2015 in which 72 people were killed -- 59 of them foreign tourists -- has since been spared any major jihadist violence.

"March 7 is no longer an ordinary day in Tunisia. It has a symbolic value," the prime minister said at a ceremony held under tight security.

"To the inhabitants of Ben Guerdane, the town of resistance, your victory in the March 7 battle, the victory of security agents, of our soldiers, marked a turning point in the struggle against terrorism," Chahed said.

An analyst with the International Crisis Group, Michael Ayari, said residents and security forces in Ben Guerdane had shown "resilience, but that doesn't mean Tunisia is immune" to the jihadist threat.

The attacks in 2015 and on Ben Guerdane in 2016 were followed by stronger security cooperation with Tunisia's Western allies, especially in military equipment and on supervision of the 500-kilometre (300-mile) border with Libya.

Defence Minister Farhat Horchani backed up Chahed's point.

"We showed that terrorism has no future in Tunisia... So long as the state is united, that the population is united, we will defeat this scourge," he told AFP.

During his visit, the premier announced several projects for Ben Guerdane, which is in southern Tunisia that has suffered neglect by central authorities.

The town of 60,000 inhabitants lives off trading, mostly smuggling goods across the border with chaos-strewn Libya.

"I have a message for our politicians: they haven't delivered on even one percent of their promises," said a brother of Abdelatti Abdelkarim, a victim of last year's attacks, echoing local distrust of the authorities.

"What we did (on March 7, 2016), that was to protect our country, our children, not for you," he said on Shams FM radio.

AFRICA NEWS
Senegal and Gambia announce new era of ties
 Dakar (AFP) March 4, 2017
 Senegal and The Gambia on Saturday affirmed a "new dynamic" between the two countries since the fall of former Gambian leader Yahya Jammeh, and vowed to strengthen economic and military co-operation. New President Adama Barrow has described French-speaking Senegal, which almost entirely surrounds his Anglophone nation, as The Gambia's "best friend", breaking with fractious years under his pr ... read more
Related Links
 Africa News - Resources, Health, Food
Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

AFRICA NEWS
Colombia's 'drug triangle' puts hope in chocolate

 Hand-picked specialty crops 'ripe' for precision agriculture techniques

 Researchers propose using CRISPR to accelerate plant domestication

 Magic cover crop carpet
AFRICA NEWS
Sea of Galilee water level lowest in century: official

 Massive Hong Kong shark fin seizure as ban flouted

 Underwater mountains help ocean water rise from abyss

 Syrian farmers fear IS to flood villages near Euphrates
AFRICA NEWS
Canada faces 'herculean shift' to meet climate targets

 Bringing water to Kenya's drought-stricken wildlife

 Trump team divided over Paris climate agreement

 Just how early is spring arriving in your neighborhood
AFRICA NEWS
King County Metro signs Urban Solar on for rare 10 year contract

 DuPont Photovoltaic Solutions Introduces New Solamet

 SOVENTIX developing solar parks of up to 140 megawatts in Alberta, Canada

 meeco installed biggest solar energy plant in Zimbabwe
AFRICA NEWS
Turning food waste into tires

 New materials could turn water into the fuel of the future

 Novel 3-D manufacturing leads to highly complex, bio-like materials

 Tree growth model assists breeding for more wood
AFRICA NEWS
War-scarred Syrian children may be 'lost to trauma': aid group

 Jihadist tunnels save Assyrian winged bulls of Mosul

 U.S. Air Force retires first HC-130 search and rescue aircraft

 115 migrants rescued, 25 missing: Libya navy
AFRICA NEWS
U.S. rig counts increased in February

 More oil progress offshore Senegal

 Gas prices steady, but wild swings reported regionally

 Oil prices face pressure over slowing China
AFRICA NEWS
White House's Navarro: trade deficit threat to national security

 Navy, shiny leather and suits: the big Paris fashion week trends

 EU group says China plan 'skews' high-tech field

 Alibaba's Jack Ma blames "outdated" law for fakes



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement