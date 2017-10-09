Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
  Earth Science News  




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















AFRICA NEWS
New witness emerges over Rwandan genocide: French legal source
 by Staff Writers
 Paris (AFP) Oct 9, 2017


French judges have heard from a new witness who claims to have seen missiles allegedly used to kill former Rwandan president Juvenal Habyarimana, whose death sparked genocide in 1994, a source close to the case told AFP on Monday.

The witness says he saw two surface-to-air missiles at the headquarters of the Tutsi militia headed by current Rwandan President Paul Kagame which were later used to take down Habyarimana's plane.

The missile strike near the airport in the capital Kigali sparked 100 days of slaughter of the Tutsi ethnic minority by members of Habyarimana's Hutu ethnic group, leaving an estimated 800,000 people dead.

The French judiciary, who are acting on a complaint from French citizens killed aboard Habyarimana's plane, decided in October 2016 to re-open its investigation into the assassination.

A total of seven people have been charged in France over the deaths, including Rwanda's current defence minister, James Kabarebe, and the alleged missile firer, Franck Nziza.

The new witness, who has spoken to French judges at least twice already, claims he loaded two SA-16 missiles onto a truck at the headquarters of the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) in Mulindi in March 1994 which were destined for Kigali.

The source declined to give the name of the witness.

The alleged missile handlers "told us... that they fired from a place called Massaka and specifically from a bridge where they had a view of the airport," the witness said, according to the source who spoke to AFP.

The testimony corroborates other versions of events that point the finger at Kagame's regime.

The SA-16 is an 11-kilo (24-pound), Russian-made portable missile designed for single soldiers to attack helicopters or low-flying aircraft.

The French judges want to organise a hearing in mid-December between the new witness and the two main accused, Kabarebe and Nziza, the source said.

The French investigation has been a deep thorn in relations between France and Rwanda.

Kagame has accused French soldiers of being both accomplices and "actors" in the genocide and a Rwandan investigation found Hutu extremists were responsible for the missile attack.

In 2012, French experts identified an area held by Habyarimana's presidential guard as the most likely place from which the missile was fired.

AFRICA NEWS
Nigeria: Cooperation 'key' to defeating jihadists
 Maiduguri, Nigeria (AFP) Oct 6, 2017
 Greater international cooperation is required to defeat Boko Haram and neutralise the threat from the Islamist militants in Nigeria and beyond, military commanders and politicians said this week. The jihadists, who are allied to the Islamic State group, have destroyed swathes of remote northeast Nigeria since 2009, killing at least 20,000 people and forcing more than 2.6 million from their h ... read more
Related Links
 Africa News - Resources, Health, Food
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

AFRICA NEWS
Bee-harming pesticides in 75 percent of honey worldwide: study

 Are we at a tipping point with weed control?

 Climate solution in soil

 Climate change, population growth may lead to open ocean aquaculture
AFRICA NEWS
Did rapid sea-level rise drown fossil coral reefs around Hawaii?

 Pacific's Niue creates huge marine sanctuary

 Shipping, fishing killed Canada right whales: autopsy

 Prince Charles warns 'plastic on the menu' in world's fish
AFRICA NEWS
Every economy at risk from climate change, IMF says

 Ninety-eight scientists launch a 2,000-year global temperature database

 Auditor slams Canada on lack of climate actions

 Drought not dingos behind mainland Australia tiger extinction: study
AFRICA NEWS
Saudi Arabia opens bid for 'utility scale' solar project

 Scientists propose new way of increasing the efficiency of solar batteries

 Governor Brown Sends SCE to CEC Investigation and ABC Solar Files CPUC Petition to Censor SCE

 India gets lending support for a greener grid
AFRICA NEWS
Breakthrough in direct activation of CO2 and CH4 into liquid fuels and chemicals

 Surrounded by potential: New science in converting biomass

 Olive mill wastewater transformed: From pollutant to bio-fertilizer, biofuel

 Bioreactors on a chip renew promises for algal biofuels
AFRICA NEWS
Hurricane survivors swap Caribbean seas for English peas

 US Gulf Coast begins cleanup after Nate proves weaker than expected

 800 Yazidis refugees resettled in Canada: minister

 Sandy Hook mother angry but hopeful after Las Vegas slaughter
AFRICA NEWS
We're not satisfied yet with markets, Saudi oil minister says

 Global GDP gains and OPEC chatter lift oil prices higher

 Kinder Morgan signs contracts for Trans Mountain expansion

 Time running out on closing budget gap in shale-rich Oklahoma
AFRICA NEWS
Outsiders challenge Chicago school for Nobel economics prize

 EU targets China with tough rules on cheap imports

 Chinese manufacturing accelerates for second straight month

 $37.7 million bowl sets Chinese ceramic auction record



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement