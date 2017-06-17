Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
  Earth Science News  




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















AFRICA NEWS
Five Mali soldiers killed in attack on military camp
 by Staff Writers
 Bamako (AFP) June 17, 2017


Algeria army kills three Islamists
Algiers (AFP) June 17, 2017 - Algeria's army said Sunday that it had killed three armed Islamists and captured several others in an ongoing operation in the country's east.

The joint operation by the army and other security forces in Constantine and Skikda, underway since June 11, has led to "the elimination of three terrorists, the capture of three others and eight people who were supporting criminal groups, and the surrender of another terrorist," a defence ministry statement said.

Weapons, ammunition and money were also recovered, the ministry said.

More than 40 armed Islamists have been killed in Algerian army operations in the country's mountainous east since the start of the year, according to official figures.

Algerian authorities use the word "terrorist" to refer to armed Islamists active in the country since the start of the 1990s.

Bloodshed blamed on such fighters -- who took up arms against the state during a decade of brutal civil war from 1992 -- has lessened significantly, but such groups continue to clash regularly with security forces.

Five soldiers were killed Saturday in northern Mali, where a surge in violence has prompted calls for the UN to create a new anti-jihadist force for the region.

Eight soldiers were wounded and nine vehicles were destroyed in the attack on the camp at Bintagoungou at about 5:00 am, an army statement said.

Local sources told AFP earlier Saturday that jihadists led the assault, which took place around 80 kilometres (50 miles) from Timbuktu, and has not been claimed.

"All the camp's military material was ransacked," a local official told AFP.

A resident earlier said that there were "no Malian soldiers to be seen -- the camp has been laid waste. The jihadists left with military hostages."

Northern Mali continues to fall prey to jihadist attacks. Four people were killed in an assault on UN peacekeepers near their base in Kidal earlier this month.

The Group to Support Islam and Muslims, also known as Jamaat Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen in Arabic, a fusion of three jihadist groups with previous Al-Qaeda links formed in March, claimed that attack.

Led by the Malian jihadist Iyad Ag Ghaly, a former leader of the Ansar Dine Islamists, the group has claimed multiple attacks on domestic and foreign forces since its formation, notably the 12,000-member MINUSMA UN force.

MINUSMA began operations in 2013, providing security to and assisting Malian troops in a region which fell to jihadist groups linked to Al-Qaeda in March 2012.

Although a French-led military intervention the following year drove the groups out of key towns, they have since spread further south in the troubled West African nation.

The unrest has continued despite a 2015 peace deal between the government and Tuareg-led rebels offering partial autonomy to the north.

AFRICA NEWS
France says UN likely to support Sahel anti-jihadist force
 Dakar (AFP) June 15, 2017
 France's foreign minister said Thursday he was confident "we will get there" in convincing a reluctant United States to give United Nations backing to an anti-jihadist force drawn from five African countries. Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger, which make up the so-called G5 Sahel, have agreed to set up a special counter-terrorism operation of 5,000 troops, but want UN logistical ... read more
Related Links
 Africa News - Resources, Health, Food
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

AFRICA NEWS
Carrefour pulls dog meat from shelves in China

 One million sign petition for EU weedkiller ban

 Dairy dispute sours Belarus-Russia relations

 Fractal planting patterns yield optimal harvests, without central control
AFRICA NEWS
Researchers find a surprise just beneath the surface in carbon dioxide experiment

 NASA Data Suggest Future May Be Rainier Than Expected

 'Plankton explosion' turns Istanbul's Bosphorus turquoise

 Seeing inside coral
AFRICA NEWS
Understanding multi-decadal global warming rate changes

 EU's Juncker says no Paris climate deal renegotiation

 Trump was 'wrong' to leave climate change deal: UK minister

 US isolated as allies vow accelerated action on climate change
AFRICA NEWS
Photopower for microlabs

 Urban Solar lands UL approval for entire product line

 Solar paint offers endless energy from water vapor

 New technology will enable properties to share solar energy
AFRICA NEWS
Scientists make plastic from sugar and carbon dioxide

 Turning car plastics into foams with coconut oil

 Scientists use new technique to recycle plant material into stock chemicals

 Splitting carbon dioxide using low-cost catalyst materials
AFRICA NEWS
Rescuers battle to reach victims of deadly Bangladesh landslides

 China says kindergarten blast was bomb, suspect dead

 Hundreds sick in food poisoning at Mosul displaced camp

 Flower power: gardening as therapy in Poland
AFRICA NEWS
Venezuela mobs kick, burn thieves in lynching epidemic

 Judge orders environmental review of Dakota oil pipeline

 Production efficiency improves for offshore British oil and gas

 Some EU members have work to do on low-carbon economy
AFRICA NEWS
IMF raises China growth forecast, urges faster reforms

 French miner signs Guinea bauxite deal with Franco-Asian consortium

 ECB swaps some dollar reserves for renminbi

 Britain can stay in EU but perks will end: Verhofstadt



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement