Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
  Earth Science News  




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















AFRICA NEWS
DR Congo dubs video massacre fake, but admits "excesses"
 By Marc JOURDIER
 Kinshasa (AFP) Feb 18, 2017


A Democratic Republic of Congo spokesman condemned as a "ridiculous montage" Saturday a video purporting to show a massacre of unarmed civilians by DR Congo soldiers (FARDC).

But confusion reigned after a later government statement referred to possible "excesses and abuse" by soldiers, two of whom it said were on trial for unspecified charges.

The seven-minute video, which appears to be taken by cellphone, was provided to AFP late Friday by a Congo specialist, who said it might have been filmed on February 11 or 12.

"What kind of army would let someone film while they kill?" said government spokesman Lambert Mende.

"This is the work of desperate people. It's clumsy and ridiculous. It's worthy of scenes from a Rambo movie," he said.

But just hours after Mende's comments, a government statement said there had indeed been clashes, in December, in the village of Mwanza Lomba, which the video purported to show, between a troop patrol and the "terrorist group" Kamwina Nsapu as well as "other armed assailants".

The government statement added: "Any excesses and abuse signalled (ascribed to) elements of the FARDC in this operation" had been "taken into account in accordance with the military penal code at the end of this operation last year.

According to the statement, two soldiers, including an officer, "are already facing military justice" without specifying the charges against them.

- Reported clashes -

A spokesman for the UN mission for the stabilisation of the country, MONUSCO, could not be reached Saturday, but a source in the mission said it was investigating "the video and other claims" regarding operations in the Kasai regions.

Unconfirmed reports have indicated that 50 to 100 people had been killed in clashes between government forces and supporters of a slain tribal chief in the Kasai-Central region in the south of the country.

An AFP analysis was unable to confirm when or where the video was made.

It shows a group of eight soldiers speaking Lingala, the language used by Congo's army, and Swahili, spoken in the east of the country.

The soldiers advance on a group of people a few dozen metres away who are singing "Our land, our land" in Tshiluba, a language of Kasai-Central.

"These bastards, they're coming to get killed", one can be heard saying, and then an order is shouted: "Advance! Shoot!"

The soldiers begin firing, without any attempt to find shelter: Nobody is seen shooting back.

The shooting stops, and the video shows the soldiers amid the bodies littering the ground. They fire at some to finish them off, starting with a woman.

As the camera lingers on one victim in his death throes, a man says, "you're dying for nothing, for nothing."

The person narrating the film earlier set the scene.

"Here we are in the village of Mwanza-Lomba, we came across them today. We have shown them that power is the law.

"There are lots of them but we'll chase them to infinity, he said.

"Look at them, they're armed with slingshots, wear red scarves around their heads; they have grisgris on their belts," he says, referring to amulets associated with voodoo.

Mwanza-Lomba is in Kasai-Oriental, between Mbuji-Mayi, the capital of the state, and Kananga, the capital of Kasai-Central.

The region has been wracked by violence since a tribal chief, Kamwina Nsapu, was killed by government forces in mid-August.

More than two dozen people have been killed in the area since the start of the year, and the United Nations mission in the country has said it will send at least 100 peacekeepers to the Kasai-Central region.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Africa News - Resources, Health, Food





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
AFRICA NEWS
Interim authorities to begin work in Mali's north
 Bamako (AFP) Feb 17, 2017
 A key step on the road to peace in northern Mali will take place Saturday when interim local authorities begin work, smoothing the path to municipal elections, the Malian government said. Tuareg-led rebels led an uprising in 2012 that was hijacked by jihadists, throwing northern Mali into chaos, but the rebels signed an accord in 2015 without the Islamists. Putting into place interim aut ... read more

AFRICA NEWS
Nicaragua focuses on climate-change resistant coffee

 Study rewrites the history of corn in corn country

 Mongolia herders reel under dreaded 'dzud' weather

 Using high-resolution satellites to measure African farm yields
AFRICA NEWS
10 Italian execs found guilty over polluted water supply

 Seagrass on decline, jeopardizing human, coral health: study

 El Nino resulted in unprecedented erosion of the Pacific coastline

 Ethiopia dam causes Kenya water shortage: rights group
AFRICA NEWS
Climate study delivers dire warning on Alpine snow

 Gas hydrate breakdown unlikely to cause massive greenhouse gas release

 Scientists argue current climate change models understate the problem

 Researchers say climate models understate risk, ignore human factors
AFRICA NEWS
Governors tell Trump that China will reap low-carbon rewards

 First Solar Awarded 140Mw Module Supply Contract For Australia'S Largest Solar Project

 Accelerated chlorophyll reaction in microdroplets to reveal secret of photosynthesis

 Magnolia Solar awarded US Patent for High Efficiency Multijunction Solar Cell
AFRICA NEWS
Alberta backing bioenergy programs

 A better way to farm algae

 DuPont Industrial Biosciences to develop new high-efficiency biogas enzyme method

 Cathay Pacific to cut emissions with switch to biofuel
AFRICA NEWS
Bringing satellites to users can improve public health and safety

 'Scorpion' robot mission inside Fukushima reactor aborted

 Free hairdos to boost confidence of displaced Iraqi women

 Myanmar jade mine landslide kills 9: official
AFRICA NEWS
New production starts in the North Sea

 Oil prices move lower after day of volatility

 Despite tough energy recovery, Norway's debt decreases

 Croatia next in line for LNG terminal
AFRICA NEWS
IAI completes IUHDSS port security project in India

 Trump trade strategy 'doomed to failure:' US trade expert

 EU Parliament to vote on Canada trade deal

 China outbound investment plunges under new curbs



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement